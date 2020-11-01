Courteney Cox celebrated Halloween this year by poking fun at the awkward haircut she had in Scream 3. When the horror sequel was released in 2000, Cox appeared for the third time as Gale Weathers with an unknown masked killer (or killers) attacking the Woodsboro survivors once again. For better or for worse, what some people remember most about the movie is the style of Cox's bangs, something that has become a popular meme within the horror community in recent years.

Clearly, the haircut did not age very well at all, but Courteney Cox is using her sense of humor to laugh about it 20 years later. In an image posted to Instagram, Cox looks horrified as the Ghostface killer chops away at her bangs with a pair of scissors. "Not the bangs!!!!!!!!" Cox states in the caption, suggesting that giving her this awkward haircut is the worst thing he could do to her with the sharp object. You can take a look at the image below.

This year, Cox's ex-husband and Scream franchise co-star, David Arquette, took the blame for the notoriously bad haircut. "The bangs were my fault," Arquette told Entertainment Tonight, confessing that the hairstyle he envisioned in his head didn't quite come out how he expected. "I have to admit, I was like, 'Oh, you should do a like, Bettie Page thing, you know, just like, a little. That was my fault. Totally, I'll take full responsibility."

Bizarre bangs notwithstanding, Gale Weathers survived Scream 3 and went along to also survive Scream 4 with husband Dewey Riley (Arquette) and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). Cox, Arquette, and Campbell will all be back to reprise their franchise roles once again for Scream 5, the next installment of the series. As franchise director Wes Craven passed away in 2015, the new sequel will be helmed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the screenplay with original writer Kevin Williamson executive producing.

Cox, Arquette, and Campbell have been appearing in the Scream series since the original installment was released in 1996. The slasher movie series spoofs the tropes of its own genre and introduces a new killer to be unmasked at the end of each installment. Although Craven had plans to continue the series past Scream 4 when it was released in 2012, it looked as if the franchise was over when Craven passed away. Campbell has since explained that she agreed to do the new sequel based on the respect and admiration the filmmakers had for Craven and the original movies.

Also coming back for Scream 5 are Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface and Scream 4 star Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks. Newcomers to the franchise include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mason Gooding, and Kyle Gallner. Details on the plot remain unclear, but the story will pick up when a familiar masked killer embarks on yet another killing spree. You can catch Scream 5 when it is released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on Jan. 14, 2022. This news comes to us from Courteney Cox on Instagram.