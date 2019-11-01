Courteney Cox celebrated Halloween by paying tribute to Scream 3 in a hilarious new video. The actress famously played reporter Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise, but the third installment featured a new hairstyle that fans either love or hate to this day. Earlier this year, Cox declared that she wasn't a fan of her hairstyle for the 2000 movie, saying, "The fact that people say, 'forever on film,' that is really true and it's so bad." She must have had a change of heart.

Courteney Cox just paid tribute to Gale's Scream 3 bangs in the best way possible! pic.twitter.com/tL9RInD2jO — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2019

Halloween 2019 featured some pretty memorable moments like Kevin Hart dressing up as a 1990s version of Dwayne Johnson and Kim Kardashian dressing up like Legally Blonde's Elle Woods. However, Courteney Cox should be right up there at the top with them in her Scream 3 tribute. In her video, she describes what's she's up to. Cox explains.

"It's Halloween and I thought I'd get in the spirit of things and watch some of the Scream movies. I chose Scream 3 and I noticed that Gale Weathers has those infamous bangs... I don't think anything's that wrong with it, check it out. I think they're cool. I say I can bring it back. Let's see."

After showing Scream 3 on her screen with Gale Weathers' infamous bangs, she flashes the camera back to herself and begins cutting her hair to give her those bangs again. She simply takes out a pair of scissors and cuts a straight line across her forehead. As she turns to the camera to model her new hairstyle, Ghostface jumps up from behind the camera as Cox screams.

Courteney Cox's Halloween video is really well done and one can tell that she had a lot of fun putting it together. However, she is really not a fan of how her hair looked in Scream 3. "I liked to change her hair every time," Cox said about Gale Weathers' changing hairstyles in the franchise. "I had these bangs and they were cut too short," says the 55-year old actress when addressing the hairstyle. "At that time in my life, I wasn't the kind of person who would say, 'You know what? These are too short. We need to get new bangs.'"

Thankfully, the hair in Scream 3 was a wig. Courteney Cox did not have to walk around in real-life with that hair style. But, it still nags at her today. "I did not stick up for myself and hence I look horrible. That was a big lesson-take care of yourself," said Cox when addressing the bangs earlier this year. Whatever the case may be, Scream 3 is a part of horror movie history and so are Gale Weathers' infamous bangs. You can watch the hilarious Halloween video tribute to the Scream franchise below, thanks to the Netflix Twitter account.

it boggles the mind that everyone involved in the making of Scream 3 saw these bangs and did not say a word. pic.twitter.com/XLYupFgqpj — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2019