Wes Craven's horror masterpiece Scream is reportedly getting a 4K restoration this October. The film celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and it makes sense to give the fans something they desire. A 1080p Blu-ray version of Scream was released in 2011, two weeks before Scream 4 opened in theatres. It's been radio silence since then. A similar scenario seems to be happening again. A 4K restoration of Scream is long overdue and it's the right time to release the 4K UHD edition. The Blu-ray release could also help reinvigorate fans' interest in the franchise since the fifth film of the series also titled Scream, releases early next year. Because let's be honest, nobody really asked for another Scream movie.

The synopsis reads: "a teenage girl becomes the target of a killer who has stalked and killed one of her classmates. A tabloid news reporter is determined to uncover the truth, insisting that the man who raped and killed Campbell's mother one year earlier is the same man who is terrorizing her now. Campbell's boyfriend becomes the prime suspect."

It is unclear whether this new release will be the original cut or the NC-17 extended cut of the film. Very little is known about the Scream 4K release currently. While the listing shows that Paramount Pictures is releasing a two-disc set (one 4K disc and one Blu-ray), they are yet to confirm this news. January 14, 2022 is the tentative release date. Hopefully, we get the official confirmation soon. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

Scream is regarded as a quintessential horror film that revitalized the interest in slasher films. It was an unusually intelligent film at the time, satirizing many horror genre tropes while subverting expectations. Let's hope Scream 5 lives up to that. Scream was released in 1996 and grossed $172 million at the box office becoming the highest-grossing slasher film ever. It held that record till 2018 when Halloween surpassed it. Though adjusted for inflation Scream is still at the top. Writer, Kevin Williamson, was inspired by the original Halloween, and Scream contains many references to the film. Scream was directed by Wes Craven, horror maestro. Craven is best known for making classics like A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Hills Have Eyes. Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore starred in the film. The film introduced the iconic villain Ghostface inspired by a real-life killer, the Gainesville Ripper.

Craven was interested in making a 5th movie years ago, but due to the less than stellar reception of Scream 4, those plans were scrapped. Instead, an anthology format T.V. show titled Scream: The TV Series aired from 2015 to 2019 on MTV. The show received mixed reviews and low ratings throughout its run. However, it did have a good second season. After Wes Craven's demise in 2015, and the closure of The Weinstein Company due to the Harvey Weinstein Sex Scandal, Scream was basically dead in the water. But talks for a potential Scream reboot started happening in 2019 with Spyglass Media Group acquiring the rights. Finally, in March 2020, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not or V/H/S) were hired to direct the film from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick. Gillett recently confirmed that Scream is completely finished. The film marks the return of returning stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox along with newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, and Mikey Madison.

Ghostface will kill again in Scream 5. The long anticipated release for Scream 5 will happen on January 14, 2022.