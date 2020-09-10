The cast of Scream 5 is quickly taking shape as a slew of new names have officially been added to the cast. As previously reported, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette have all signed on to reprise the roles they've each played since the very first Scream movie in 1996. On Thursday, another new report from Deadline brought the news that another familiar face will be seen in Scream 5 as well, as Marley Shelton is now confirmed to be back as Judy Hicks, her character from Scream 4.

While police officers rarely fare well in slasher movies, Marley Shelton did quite alright when she appeared in Scream 4. The 2011 movie, written by Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven, featured Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks, an officer working under the tutelage of Arquette's Sheriff Dewey Riley. Though she came very close to death after taking a bullet from the real Ghostface killer, it was revealed in the end that Judy had in fact survived, thanks to her bulletproof vest. "Wear a vest, save your chest," the officer says before passing out, clearly injured but alive.

Along with Shelton, several other notable names have also joined the cast, but the roles they'll be playing remain unknown. These newcomers to the series will include Dylan Minnette (Thirteen Reasons Why), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Kyle Gallner (Veronica Mars), Jasmine Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), and Mikey Madison (Better Things). It was also recently revealed that the movie will also star Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), and Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin). It goes without saying that any of these actors would wind up playing the new killer (or killers).

There's still not much known about the plot, as those details are under lock and key. What is known is that Scream 5 will be written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, and Ready or Not helmers Matt Betinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking trio Radio Silence are on board to direct. Franchise screenwriter Kevin Williamson is executive producing alongside Radio Silence's Chad Villella. Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak of Project X Entertainment will also produce.

Scream 5 might have several returning stars, but it's still going to be bittersweet heading into the new sequel without the oversight of Wes Craven. Before the legendary filmmaker passed away in 2015, Craven had helmed all four Scream movies with plans to keep the franchise going in even more sequels. While it would have been incredible to have Wes Craven back in the director's chair for the fifth installment, the filmmakers and the returning cast members are all hoping to make him proud by continuing the popular horror series that he helped to create.

A release date has also been set for Scream 5, and the plan is for the sequel to premiere on Jan. 14, 2022. Shooting is scheduled to take place this fall in North Carolina With 2018's Halloween reboot giving the horror genre a resurgence, and with its sequel Halloween Kills arriving next October, the timing seems to be right to bring Ghostface back to the big screen. Let's just hope Sidney manages to survive for a fifth time. This news was first reported exclusively by Deadline.