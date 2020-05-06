It seems we haven't seen the last of Sidney Prescott as Neve Campbell reveals she is in talks to return in Scream 5. We learned earlier this year that the project is officially moving forward with Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett at the helm. At the time, it wasn't clear if this would be a reboot or a sequel, but with Campbell's latest comments, it seems they're hoping to continue the franchise's legacy.

Neve Campbell was recently a guest on Jake Hamilton's YouTube show. During the conversation, he asked if she was going to appear in Scream 5. Campbell explains that the situation at hand in the movie business has made things complicated, but they have indeed had talks about her coming back for the next installment of the iconic slasher franchise. Here's what Campbell had to say about it.

"They've come to me and we're having conversations. It's a little hard at the moment because of [the situation] to know when that'll happen and hopefully we can see eye to eye on all the elements that have to come into place for it to happen. "

This is undoubtedly good news for fans of the series. For one, it all but guarantees we won't be seeing a full-on reboot. It also opens the door for more characters to return. In our interview with David Arquette last year, the actor revealed he would also be happy to return as Dewey, provided the opportunity.

Horror legend Wes Craven directed all four of the original movies, which grossed a combined $603 million at the global box office. That makes Scream one of the most financially successful horror franchises in history. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2015. Neve Campbell, speaking further, explained that she had reservations about doing another movie without Craven. However, she also explained that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett hope to honor Craven's legacy with the sequel.

"I originally had been really apprehensive about doing another Scream without Wes because he was such a genius and he is the reason they are what they are but the directors have come to me with such a great appreciation for Wes's work and they really want to honor it and that meant a lot to me. Hopefully we'll be able to do it."

When last we heard the hope was to begin filming Scream 5 in May. That now seems impossible, given the ongoing production shutdown. It also seems as though deals still need to be finalized with the cast. So this could be a little further away than we thought, but if Neve Campbell truly does come back, it could very well be worth the wait. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. For more with Campbell, feel free to check out the full interview from Jake Hamilton's YouTube channel.