The cast of Scream 5 continues to grow as French model, singer and up-and-coming actress Sonia Ammar has been added to the ensemble. But this casting comes with a bit more importance as it also brings with it the news that the highly-anticipated horror sequel is expected to begin filming before the end of the month. After nearly a decade away, Ghostface and Sidney Prescott will be coming face-to-face yet again.

According to a new report, Spyglass Media, which acquired the rights to the Scream franchise last year, and Paramount Pictures are set to begin filming the sequel sometime this month. As had previously been reported, production will take place in Wilmington, North Carolina. This will become one of the most high-profile projects to begin production since Hollywood came to a halt back in March, with most movies and TV shows having to hit the pause button. While some movies, such as The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion have resumed filming, very few have started the process since the initial shutdown kicked in. Studios are utilizing a rigorous set of health and safety protocols to try but there are still risks associated with filming right now.

As for Sonia Ben Ammar, the up-and-comer joins an ensemble that includes returning cast members Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), David Arquette (Dewey Riley), Courtney Cox (Gale Weathers) and Marley Shelton (Judy Hicks). Other new additions to the franchise include Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Kyle Gallner (Veronica Mars), Jasmine Savoy Brown (The Leftovers) and Mikey Madison (Better Things). This will be Ammar's first major movie role.

For now, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. Matthew Lillard recently reiterated that he believes his character Stu survived the first movie. David Arquette also signed off on having Hayden Panettiere's Kirby back, even though her character also seemingly died. But horror movies are quite good at resurrecting the dead.

The late Wes Craven directed all four previous entries in the franchise. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) of the filmmaking group Radio Silence are on board to direct, with their partner Chad Villella executive producing. James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock) penned the screenplay. Original writer Kevin Williamson is also on board as an executive producer. Williamson co-created the franchise alongside Craven. Scream was released in 1996 with three sequels arriving through 2011 when Scream 4 hit theaters. It is one of the most popular horror franchises in cinema history, with the movies bringing in more than $600 million collectively at the box office.

Scream 5 is currently set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. That is well over a year from now but, as we've seen all throughout 2020, much can happen and any release date seems tentative at this point. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.