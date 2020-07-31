We haven't seen the last of Gale Weathers. It has been revealed that Courteney Cox will indeed be reprising her role in Scream 5. The announcement was made by Spyglass Media, who gained control over the franchise and have been planning a sequel since last year. Now, we have confirmation that another fixture of the franchise will be returning for another round with Ghostface.

According to various reports, Courteney Cox has signed on for the sequel. No plot details are available at this time, but Scream 5 is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not), with Chad Villella executive producing. The screenplay comes from James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock)The trio make up the filmmaking team Radio Silence. In a statement, Radio Silence had this to say about Cox's return as the infamous reporter.

"We can't imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We're absolute mega fans of her work and we're so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!"

Courteney Cox becomes the second cast member to officially sign on for the project. David Arquette has also been confirmed to reprise his role as Dewey Riley. Gale and Dewey famously had a relationship, at times a complex one, in the previous Scream movies. Arquette and Cox were also married in real life but have been divorced since 2013. Neve Campbell, who plays Sidney Prescott in Wes Craven's popular slasher series, previously confirmed that she is in talks to return. However, there has been no further word on whether or not the studio will be able to get the deal done.

Kevin Williamson, who co-created the franchise alongside the late Wes Craven, is additionally on board as an executive producer. James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are also set as producers. Filming is set to take place in Wilmington, North Carolina. A previous report indicated that the hope was to begin filming in the fall. Given the current situation, that could change. Aside from Spyglass, Paramount Pictures has signed on to distribute Scream 5.

Courteney Cox is best known for her role as Monica on the hit sitcom Friends. Though Gale Weathers is likely next on the list. Cox also had a big run leading the cast of Cougar Town, which ran for six seasons and more than 100 episodes. Some of her other credits include Scrubs and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Scream, which launched in 1996, is one of the most successful horror franchises in history. Across four entries, which were all directed by Wes Craven, the series earned $603 million at the global box office. Scream 5 is currently being eyed for release sometime in 2021, but no specific date has been set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by Collider.