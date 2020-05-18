It's official: David Arquette will play Dewey once again. Spyglass Media has confirmed that the actor will reprise his role in Scream 5, the upcoming sequel that is expected to begin filming sometime this year, once it is safe to do so. This firmly confirms that the movie will not be a reboot, as it will be taking place within the continuity of the original series created by the late horror master Wes Craven.

According to several reports, David Arquette has signed on for Scream 5. Plot details remain scarce, but the studio is aiming to start production later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina. As was previously announced, Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (Ready or Not) are directing. James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not) penned the screenplay. Arquette had this to say in a statement.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my 'Scream' family, old and new. 'Scream' has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven's legacy."

Wes Craven directed all four previous Scream movies, which collectively grossed more than $600 million at the global box office. In addition to David Arquette, Neve Campbell has also confirmed that she is in talks to return as Sidney Prescott. More recently, Matthew Lillard expressed an interest in reprising his role as Stu. Though, that seems unlikely, given his fate in the original.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being. However, with the inclusion of Dewey Riley, a full-on reboot is off the table. It had previously been mysterious as to which direction the studio was going to take things, be it a continuation or hitting the reset button. Kevin Williamson, who penned Scream and helped guide the franchise alongside Wes Craven, is returning to executive produce the new entry. Williamson had this to say in a statement.

"I'm excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next 'Scream.' Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honors Wes' legacy in a wonderful way. 'Ready or Not' was my favorite horror film of last year and I can't wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the 'Scream' universe. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

No other cast members have been confirmed for the sequel at this time. There is no word on when it will be safe to resume production, so it is difficult to say when filming will get underway. But certain countries, such as New Zealand and the Czech Republic, have been ramping up production again. Scream 5 does not currently have a release date in place. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.