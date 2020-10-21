Horror fans were overjoyed to hear the iconic slasher franchise Scream was returning with a fifth installment that would bring back much of the main cast from the original films. RJ Torbert, who was the one responsible for naming the main killer of the series Ghostface, recently dropped an important hint that Scream 5 will feature multiple killers.

"There's been a rumor going around that the ultra-white mask is involved... What I will tell you is that the killer, the main killer, will not have the ultra-white mask. There's something else involved, and it's not the white mask!"

Torbert's mention of a "main killer" clearly implies there will be more one than one character in Scream 5 with murderous intent. While most slasher movies feature a single villain, from Jason Voorhees to Michael Myers, the Scream franchise has often cleverly upturned expectations by featuring multiple killers.

For instance, in the very first Scream film, the lead heroine Sidney Prescott spent the entire movie trying to guess the identity of the Ghostface killer, only to find out at the end that the murders around her were carried out by the combined actions of Billy Loomis and Stu Macher. This twist had allowed the film's narrative to throw audiences off the trail of the real killer by keeping the suspicion on Billy when it was Stu who had carried out a portion of the crimes.

Then, in Scream 2, when Sidney once again found herself targeted by Ghostface, it was revealed that the new killers were one of her best friends at college, Mickey Altieri, and the mother of Billy from the previous movie, Debbie Loomis, who wanted revenge for the murder of her son.

Scream 3 changed things up by having only one killer, who was revealed to be the mastermind behind the chain of events dating back to the original Scream. Finally, Scream 4 brought the trend back of having two murderers for the price of one, and it seems Scream 5 will be continuing in that tradition.

Fans will also be glad to hear Torbert's assurance that Scream 5 will feature the original Ghostface mask instead of the new, ultra-white version from the MTV Scream series. In the past, Neve Campbell, who will be reprising her lead role as Sidney, had mentioned that the only reason she was willing to come back to the franchise for a new film was because the directors of the project had convinced her they were huge fans of the original films and wanted to honor their legacy. One way of doing so is certainly to bring back the Ghostface killer looking close to how he did in the previous movies.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream 5 features many from the original cast and some newcomers consisting of Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on January 14, 2022. This news originated at Bleeding Cool.