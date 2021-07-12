We have our first look at the return of Ghostface in next year's Scream 5. which the directors insist you simply call Scream, just like the 2018 Halloween and its retroactive title. After wrapping filming in North Carolina last year, the filmmakers recently completed the post-production process ahead of the movie's release in early 2022. Co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed in a post on Twitter that the project was finished with a photo that revealed the Scream title featured in the movie's opening.

Now, more photos from Scream's final editing sessions have been unveiled on Instagram by Greg Russell, who worked as a mixer on the project. Among them is our first look at Ghostface with the filmmakers posing in front of a screen featuring the iconic mask. Another picture shows the mask on the screen from further out during the editing process, and horror fans have been sharing it en masse on social media.

The first official look of ‘Ghostface’ in SCREAM (2022)#ScreamMovie... In theaters January 14, 2022. pic.twitter.com/K99A1ME6J8 — Ghostface (@GhostfaceTalks_) July 10, 2021

Our first look at Ghostface on screen in the fifth instalment #SCREAM5pic.twitter.com/Bj1dgmpa2B — STABATHON (@stabathon_) July 10, 2021

"What a pleasure it was to spend this last month at the Formosa Group with Karen Baker Landers and the entire Sound team of Scream. Super fun filmmakers and a very cool score from Brian Tyler. Sweet sound design from Karen, Peter Staubli, and Chris Smith. I had a Blast and thanks again," Russell's original post reads.

Last week, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin also shared an image revealing the team working on the movie's opening logo. He also revealed that the project is officially in the can, adding the hashtag #ForWes as a way of paying tribute to Scream 1-4 director Wes Craven.

SCREAM (2022) is complete! We’re so excited for you all to see it soon. #ForWespic.twitter.com/XsBYCCrtlr — Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (@BettinelliOlpin) July 7, 2021

Bettinelli-Olpin directs Scream with Tyler Gillett using a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Part sequel and part reboot, the movie brings back several fan favorites from the franchise while relaunching the slasher movie franchise for a new generation. Among those returning is Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface, meaning the same familiar voice will be featured along with the original mask.

Other returning characters include Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks. Meanwhile, the new Scream also stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, and Kyle Gallner.

Plot details are largely unknown at this time, but as with its predecessors, the movie will introduce a new masked Ghostface killer (or killers) embarking on a killing spree. Many longtime fans are leery about the franchise continuing without the involvement of series director Wes Craven following his death in 2015. It's a good sign Campbell and other original cast members are on board, as everyone involved wants to honor Wes with the movie.

Fans will also appreciate that the original Ghostface mask is back for the new movie. In the TV series adaptation developed by MTV, the mask was given a redesign, though the basic plot remained the same. Some fans may have been concerned about the new movie changing up the mask design as well, but it's clear now that this isn't the case.

Scream is scheduled to be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on Jan. 14, 2022. The first look at the return of Ghostface was revealed by Greg Russell on Instagram.