Much of Scream 5 remains hugely mysterious but David Arquette has discussed some of what he would like to see, as well as some of what we can expect, from the sequel. Arquette will be making his return as Dewey Riley in the latest installment. Now, the actor has revealed that he would like to see Hayden Panettiere reprise her role as Kirby, in addition to teasing that none of the characters are safe.

David Arquette is currently promoting his new documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette. During a recent interview, he was asked about seeing Kirby, who we met in Scream 4, back for another round with Ghostface. Here's what Arquette had to say about it.

"I love Hayden. I think she's a tremendous person and actress, and I'd love to see her back."

As fans may well recall, we last saw Kirby being stabbed multiple times on-screen. Though we never actually saw her dead body. Given the general rules of slasher movies, it is conceivable that Hayden Panettiere survived the brutal attack and could make a surprise return in Scream 5.

Speaking of survival, up to this point, Dewey, Gale Weathers, who will be returning with Courtney Cox also reprising her role, and Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, have all survived multiple scrapes. But, during the interview, David Arquette assured that they do not get a free pass just because they have survived this long.

"Oh, you never know! Everyone should always be worried! It's a very scary horror film! Who knows what can happen! But I'd like to see them all [survive]. I love that they've all survived this long."

As for Sidney, Neve Campbell previously revealed that she is in talks to return, though that hasn't been firmed up. We recently learned that Melissa Barrera (Vida) is going to be joining the cast in a leading role. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) are directing. Speaking specifically to Campbell's return, David Arquette remains hopeful that his co-star will work out a deal, as it wouldn't be the same without her.

"We're all hoping that Neve does it. That's really where we are right now because it really wouldn't be the same without Neve."

Production is expected to get underway in the fall in North Carolina. With that in mind, it seems highly likely that the studio will find a way to work things out with Neve Campbell. If not, the script would probably have to undergo major changes in a short timeframe, which would complicate matters. James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock) penned the screenplay. Kevin Williamson, who co-created the franchise with the late Wes Craven, is on board as an executive producer. Scream 5 is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Hollywood Life.