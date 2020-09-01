The cast of Scream 5 continues to grow as Jack Quaid has been added to the ensemble of the next entry in the long-running slasher franchise. Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures have partnered to revive the horror series, which has been dormant since Scream 4 hit theaters in 2011. Now, we have learned that Quaid will be getting in on the latest round of bloody madness with Ghostface.

Hey maybe my next project will involve less blood!... Oh wait... So excited to join the Scream family! @ScreamMovies#Scream5https://t.co/Y1crD0ZWsX — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) September 1, 2020

According to a new report, Jack Quaid has signed on for the sequel in a mystery role. Plot details for the movie are currently being kept under wraps, so it is difficult to speculate on how the actor might factor into the surely deadly happenings. Quad is known best for his work as Hughie on Amazon's The Boys currently. Some of his other credits include The Hunger Games, Rampage and Logan Lucky. Quaid is also a member of the voice cast for Star Trek: Lower Decks. Quaid, taking to Twitter, confirmed the news, saying the following.

Other cast members currently aboard the sequel include returning stars David Arquette (Dewey Riley) and Courtney Cox (Gale Weathers). Neve Campbell, who has played Sidney Prescott in all four previous movies, is in talks to reprise the role once more, though her deal has yet to officially close. Jack Quaid joins a growing new ensemble that also includes Melissa Barrera (Vida, In the Heights) and Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin) so far.

The plan is to begin production in Wilmington, North Carolina in the near future. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) will direct Scream 5. Chad Villella is on board as an executive producer. The trio makes up the filmmaking group known as Radio Silence. The late Wes Craven directed all four previous installments. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream and co-created the Ghostface franchise alongside Craven, is on board as an executive producer as well.

The script was written by James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock). Spyglass Media secured the rights to Scream last year and has been working to put together this new entry ever since. Things have been heating up in recent months after the directors were put in place. Once Paramount Pictures signed on to distribute, the ball truly got rolling.

To date, the franchise has earned more than $600 million at the global box office. That makes it one of the most successful in the history of horror. The original Scream, released in 1996, was the highest-grossing slasher ever, holding the title for more than two decades until 2018's Halloween dethroned it. It was recently announced that Scream 5 will be hitting theaters on January 14, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was first reported by Variety.