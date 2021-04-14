Much remains mysterious about Scream 5, which will simply be titled Scream. But any information that does make its way out into the world over the next handful of months may be suspect. As reported by Bloody Disgusting, the new entry in the slasher franchise has multiple scripts as well as multiple versions to prevent spoilers from leaking online. It appears the filmmakers are dead set on keeping this movie's secrets safe until the time is right.

The report notes that there were multiple versions of the screenplay. This could have been used to prevent the various members of the cast from knowing the entirety of the story during filming. There are also multiple versions of the movie itself. The report does not seem to indicate that those various versions will be released in theaters. More than anything, this appears to be a way for the studio to keep things under wraps until the long-awaited sequel hits theaters next year. All of this to say, any alleged leaks that seem to venture into spoiler territory are not to be trusted.

Plot details, for the time being, remain almost completely under wraps. Filming took place last year in North Carolina. What we know for sure is that this will not be venturing into reboot territory as much of the original cast is returning. That includes Neve Campbell, who will once again reprise her role as Sidney Prescott. Additionally, Ghostface has already been teased in the early marketing. While it will likely be a new figure under the mask, it seems this will very much be the Scream fans remember. It also has the chance to rope in an entirely new audience since Scream 4 was released a full decade ago back in 2011.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) are directing Scream 5, with Chad Villella on board as an executive producer. The trio is collectively known as Radio Silence. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original horror classic and co-created the franchise alongside the late Wes Craven, is also an executive producer. Craven, who passed away in 2015, directed all four previous movies. James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock) wrote the screenplay. Other returning cast members include David Arquette as Dewey Riley, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks.

New cast members joining the series include Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights) and Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin). Spyglass Media obtained the rights to the franchise and began working on a new installment in late 2019. They ultimately partnered with Paramount Pictures, who will distribute the movie. To date, the four previous entries in the series have grossed more than $600 million at the global box office. That makes it one of the most successful horror franchises in cinematic history. The new Scream is currently set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available.