Scream 5 is finally happening and we recently learned that Neve Campbell is in early talks to return as Sidney Prescott once again. Now, the star of the franchise has discussed a little bit more about the project, revealing how directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett approached her about returning, as well as their plan to honor the late Wes Craven. Though, Campbell admits it will be odd to make a new Scream movie without the man who brought the franchise into existence.

Neve Campbell is currently promoting her latest movie, Castle in the Ground. During a recent interview, she was asked about Scream 5 and whether or not it was weird to think about making it without Wes Craven, who directed all four previous installments. Here's what Campbell had to say about it.

"I definitely had a period where I was thinking it would just be too odd to do a movie without Wes, and I wasn't certain that I would want to do that. But, I think enough time has passed. I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors [Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett] of the new one."

"They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented. They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films. They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes' vision. It was just beautiful, and I was really grateful."

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett previously directed last year's critically-heralded Ready or Not. After several years of rumors, the filmmakers closed a deal to helm the horror sequel in March. Unfortunately, that was just ahead of the widespread production shutdown, which may have thrown a wrench in the gears. Speaking further, Neve Campbell explained that they are in the early stages right now.

"I had really thought that the only way I'd step into a new project with new directors is if they really wanted to honor him. So, we'll see. We're just in the beginning phases of negotiations, and we'll have to see where it goes... There are a lot of things up in the air, such as when we'll actually get to make the movie and how we can even reenter this business at the moment."

Studios are wrestling with figuring out how to resume movie and TV productions once they are allowed to. Things will be very different than they were in the past, that much is certain. Originally, when the project was revealed, the studio was targeting a May start date, which seemed rather ambitious.

No other cast members have been confirmed for Scream 5 yet. However, Davide Arquette did express to us last year in an interview that he would like to come back as Dewey, provided the chance. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.