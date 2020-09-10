She's back! Neve Campbell has officially confirmed that she will be back as Sidney Prescott in Scream 5. The actress previously stated that she was in talks for the sequel, which is in the works from Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures. Now, taking to Instagram, Neve Campbell has revealed that everything has been worked out and she will be duking it out with Ghostface once more.

"Hello again, Sidney... #ImBack," the caption reads. The post comes with a motion poster featuring the iconic slasher that has haunted Sidney for most of her life. The words, "Hello, Sidney...remember me?" flash across the screen. While it had already been made clear with the inclusion of David Arquette as Dewey Riley and Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers, the official addition of Neve Campbell to the cast cements this as a sequel that takes place in the continuity of the original series. It remains to be seen what shape that will ultimately take but this is not a full-on reboot. That much is certain.

Plot details remain entirely under wraps for Scream 5. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) are on board to direct. Chad Villella serves as an executive producer. The trio is known as Radio Silence. Kevin Williamson is also set as an executive producer. Williamson wrote the original horror classic and co-created the franchise alongside the late Wes Craven, who helmed all four previous installments. Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott returned in every previous movie, which would have seemingly made it difficult to continue without her. Campbell also previously said that a concern of hers was ensuring that the honor Craven's legacy, which is no easy thing to do.

Other new cast members joining the franchise include Jack Quaid (The Boys, The Hunger Games), Melissa Barrera (Vida, In the Heights) and Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin). Details have not been revealed about any of the new characters so far, which makes sense given the level of secrecy regarding the story. With filming expected to take place sometime in the fall in North Carolina, we are likely to get more casting news in the coming weeks. James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock) penned the screenplay.

Spyglass Media landed the rights to Scream last year and quickly got to work on the sequel. Once Paramount boarded to distribute, things began heading in the right direction in a hurry. And it's easy to understand why. To date, the franchise has earned more than $600 million at the box office. Scream was also the highest-grossing slasher ever until 2018's Halloween dethroned it. But if that taught us anything it's that audiences were hungry for the return of Michael Myers after he had been away for so long. Since Scream 4 came out in back in 2011, that same hunger may well exist for this series as well. Scream 5 is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. You can check out the announcement post from Neve Campbell's Instagram.