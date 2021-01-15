Scream 5 will officially hit theaters one year from today, on January 14th, 2022. The official Twitter account for the highly anticipated sequel just made the announcement with an ominous tweet featuring the iconic Ghostface. "In ONE YEAR, I'll know where to find you," reads the caption. Ghostface is back, and he will definitely be killing again, so let the countdown officially begin right now. The iconic franchise, which was created by horror legend Wes Craven, is continuing with members of the original cast, who may or may not survive Scream 5 this time around.

Original Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are returning for the sequel. They're joined by newcomers Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, and Jenna Ortega. The public health crisis made filming Scream 5 a bit tricky, but they were able to successfully wrap principal photography back in November 2020. The sequel was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

In order to keep the suspense and secrets of Scream 5 under wraps, multiple drafts of the scripts were handed out to the cast members. According to producer William Sherak, not even the cast knows who the real Ghostface is this time around. "Most of the cast don't know if they have the right version or not," said Sherak back in December. He went on to say, "the fun of a Scream movie is that everyone is guilty until proven innocent, not the other way around. So, the goal is to keep that going for as long as possible and have fun with it."

Bringing the Scream franchise back without Wes Craven could be seen as a gamble. Neve Campbell knew this before she signed on to star in Scream 5, but believes that the new installment fits in with the past installments. "I wasn't sure about doing a film without him [Craven]," says Campbell. "But the new directors came to me with this beautiful letter saying that they've become directors and love film because of these films, and because of Wes." Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet revealed that they wanted to keep Craven's legacy alive with their take on the franchise, which was enough to convince the actress and other returning cast members to sign on.

Other than the fact that Ghostface is back to killing, not much else is known about Scream 5, which is a good thing for horror fans. One can assume that Wes Craven's meta style from the past installments will be a big part of the new movie, but that has yet to be confirmed by the cast and crew at this point. Regardless, the countdown is on, so it's time to start marking off the days. You can check out Ghostface's warning above, thanks to the official Scream Movie Twitter account.