Finally we have confirmation that Scream 5 is really happening. The official Scream twitter account announced the release date along with a teaser that features the return of Ghostface, the iconic killer at the heart of this slasher franchise. January 14, 2022 may seem like a lifetime away, but it's not really that long to wait for the return of this movie series created by director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson.

On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM. 😱 pic.twitter.com/X83ENIj3Hm — Scream (@ScreamMovies) August 29, 2020

Unsettling in a cloud of fog, Ghostface has returned to wreck havoc on Woodsboro in the fifth chapter of the Scream saga. Franchise regulars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette will once again have to face the terror of their past in a new sequel from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are perhaps best known for their cult horror hit Ready or Not.

Ready to take us back to where it all started, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are perhaps wo thirds of the directing starship Radio Silence. The third member of the group, Chad Villella will be aboard the project as an executive producer. Though Wes Craven died shortly after the release of Scream 4. Kevin Williamson, who created the franchise, will be back to write the script of this chapter. It is hard to call this the final installment. When Scream 4 was being released, Wes Craven claimed it was part of a new trilogy. So Scream 6 plans were already in the works. It isn't known how close this latest sequel will adhere to the original plan laid out by Wes Craven.

You're not alone in thinking that Matthew Lillard's character Stu Macher died in Scream, with a TV being dropped directly on his face. But there have been some murmurs that he could still be alive, and that Scream 5 will deal directly with his resurrection. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Matthew Lillard is ready to return if he gets the call. The sequel is expected to start filming sometime this fall if all Hollywood health protocols can be followed. The movie will be shot on location in North Carolina.

As far as new characters go, Melissa Barrera is confirmed to be joining the cast. The star of Vida and the upcoming In the Heights is said to play a key role in the movie, though her character has not been revealed.

No telling who else may return or join the sequel. David Arquette has expressed his desire to see Hayden Panettiere return as Kirby from Scream 4. A newcomers to the franchise, Kirby was stabbed multiple times but never shown dead at the end of the previous sequel. It's expected that Marley Shelton's Judy will return but that hasn't been announced yet. Scream 5 has time to get everything together with the sequel arriving in over a year and a half from now.