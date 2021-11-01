A pair of new posters for the upcoming Scream sequel tease the terror to come. The first one-sheet features the latest wearer of the iconic Ghostface mask brandishing a blade with ill-intent, which reflects the determined face of franchise heroine Sidney Prescott. But who will be the killer behind the mask this time?

The second poster harkens back to the magic-eye pictures of yore, and again features the terrifying gaping mouth and eyes of Ghostface hidden within the headache-inducing image. Squint and you will see the horror icon, with the poster paired with the ominous threat, "You'll be seeing me," for good measure.

Set twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Scream introduces a new killer, who has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Paramount Pictures have teamed up with Spyglass Media to co-produce and distribute Scream, which has Ready or Not duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett on board to direct. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are co-writing the screenplay, with the likes of Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak producing, with Kevin Williamson executive producing.

The project has since been described by returning star Courteney Cox as a "new franchise" rather than a straight-up reboot or sequel. "This is the fifth one... it's not Scream 5, though," Cox explained. "This is Scream. The directors are incredible, they're making it absolutely...it's a new franchise... It's hip. It's scary. It's just a new Scream. It's not a reboot, it's not a remake, it's just a brand-new launch. I think it's gonna be fantastic."

Franchise newcomer Melissa Barrera meanwhile has teased the sequel's terror, taking to social media to reveal that they have now seen the final cut of the movie and that "Y'all ain't ready." Earlier this year, Barrera offered assurance to fans of the long-running slasher franchise, stating that the efforts of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett is sure to make audiences happy. Or rather, terrfied. "Matt and Tyler bring their freshness to it, but we're honoring Wes [Craven]," Barrera said to Variety. "I think it'll make the fans happy, but also bring in a new audience to the movies, which I'm excited about. I couldn't believe it; I was being a fan the entire time. Every time they yelled, 'cut,' I would say to the directors, 'Take a picture of us!'" the actor exclaimed. "Now Courteney is a really close friend of mine. They're all so incredible and I loved it. I'm so excited for January."

Starring Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid alongside David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson and Melissa Barrera, Scream is scheduled to be released on January 14, 2022, by Paramount Pictures.