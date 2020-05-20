Ghostface will be making his return sooner rather than later. We recently got confirmation that Scream 5 is not only happening, but that it won't be a reboot. Instead, this will be a sequel that will help honor Wes Craven's legacy. Now, we have word that Spyglass Media intends to film the movie later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina, with new safety protocols in place that will allow them to do so.

According to a new report, the studio currently plans to get cameras rolling on Scream 5 this fall. When the project was first announced, the hope was to begin shooting in May. However, the ongoing production shutdown made that impossible. Bill Vassar, Executive Vice President at EUE/Screen Gems in Wilmington, explained that he expects new industry safety protocols to be revealed soon so that filming can resume, not just on this movie, but on many projects that have been pushed back. Vassar also expressed optimism about the sequel making its way to North Carolina.

"Their intention is to be here and our intention is to have them."

At present, the industry as a whole is attempting to figure out how to get big productions back up and running again, while ensuring that they can keep cast and crew members safe. That will mean big changes, such as practicing social distancing on set, which will change the way sets are run. It is also expected that productions will utilize more office space, equipment and stages to help make that possible. One of the major concerns right now is studios being able to acquire insurance, as their level of liability, should someone get sick during production, has yet to be determined.

As far as specifics for Scream 5 go, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps for the time being. Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (Ready or Not) have been tapped to direct, with James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not) penning the screenplay. It was recently confirmed that David Arquette will reprise his role as Dewey Riley. Neve Campbell has also revealed that she is in talks to return as Sidney Prescott, but she has yet to sign on the dotted line. Matthew Lillard has also expressed his interest in returning as Stu from the first movie.

The franchise has been dormant for nearly a decade with the last entry, Scream 4, hitting theaters in 2011. Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015, directed all four previous entries. Scream is one of the most successful slasher franchises in history, with the movies collectively grossing $603 million at the global box office. Kevin Williamson, who penned the original movie and worked closely alongside Wes Craven on the series, is serving as an executive producer on Scream 5. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us vi WECT.