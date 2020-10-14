Neve Campbell is preparing to head to the Scream 5 set to once again reprise her franchise role as Sidney Prescott, and the scream queen says she's excited to reunite with her former co-stars. Throughout all four prior Scream movies, Campbell's Sidney managed to make it to the end along with married couple Dewey (David Arquette) and Gale Riley (Courteney Cox). The nightmare apparently isn't over yet for the trio, however, as they'll all be facing Ghostface once more when Scream 5 is released in 2022.

Speaking about the upcoming sequel, here's what Neve Campbell had to say about Scream 5 in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I am leaving soon [and] I am looking forward to getting back to work. It will be the first time since March and I am sure we are all dealing with getting back to work, so I am excited about that. I am excited [about] stepping back in Sidney's shoes and seeing Courteney and David. Those movies mean so much to me for my life and career and they are always a blast to do, so it should be fun!"

It won't just be Sidney, Dewey, and Gale that will be fighting for their lives in the bloody slasher movie. Several newcomers to the franchise have also been revealed for the Scream 5 cast. This includes 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette, who recently tweeted that he's been filming the new Scream movie and teased that it's "going to be very, very good."

Also playing new characters in the sequel alongside Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox are Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, and Sonia Ben Ammar. Scream 4 star Marley Shelton will also be back as Deputy Hicks, and Roger L. Jackson returns as the voice of Ghostface.

Every prior Scream movie was directed by legendary horror filmmaker Wes Craven. Because Craven passed away in 2015, there was major doubt that we'd ever see another Scream movie produced. With Craven gone, Ready or Not helmers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be taking on the directing duties this time using a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, Chad Villella, and William Sherak are producing while original writer Kevin Williamson is on board as an executive producer.

Plot details aren't entirely clear at this time. What we know is that the story will follow "a young woman who returns to her old hometown, only to encounter horrific murder cases connected to an infamous masked serial killer." We can presume that Ghostface is the murderer in question, and if the Ghostface killings have resumed, it's only natural for Sidney, Dewey, and Gale to get involved. It would just be a shame to see anything bad happen to them after all three were able to survive four entire movies in the past, but people can only push their luck so far.

Paramount Pictures will release Scream 5 in theaters on Jan. 14, 2022. This news comes to us from Entertainment Tonight.