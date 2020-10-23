Scream 5 set photos reveal the return of Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers. Production on the long-awaited sequel is currently underway in Wilmington, North Carolina. Thus far, Cox is one of three actors to appear in all of the Scream installments over the years, along with Neve Campbell and David Arquette, who will also be in the fifth installment. Horror fans are excited to see the franchise come back with some familiar faces. However, story details are being kept under wraps, and there's no telling how long these familiar faces will be around when all is said and done.

Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers character can be seen on the set of Scream 5, surrounded by crew members who are wearing face masks and face guards. The production team is not taking the public health crisis lightly after a setback in late September. Three crew members tested positive and were quarantined for two weeks while the production took a weekend off. Cox can be seen wearing a red professional suit, with longer hair this time around. There are no Scream 3 bangs for the former Friends actress in Scream 5.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette were announced for Scream 5 first, but Neve Campbell was a bit apprehensive. "I always felt like it'd be too difficult to do it without Wes," she said. "He was the master of these films. He did such a beautiful job on them. We were a family." In the end, all it took was a letter from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Campbell says, "They're really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honor it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honor his legacy."

Wes Craven passed away in 2015 at the age of 76. Craven was the mastermind behind the Scream franchise, and some horror fans are still a bit skeptical about Scream 5 being done without him around. David Arquette announced his excitement for the sequel right away, noting, "It's a really fun project. This will be the fifth film and it's really a special opportunity to show a character's growth and sort of where they are now." He also stated that his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, was also very excited to return to the franchise.

Joining the original Scream cast members are Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Mikey Madison. Model Sonia Ammar and comedian Reggie Conquest are also a part of the new cast coming in. Actress Marley Shelton, who first appeared as Deputy Judy Hicks in Scream 4, is back too. Scream 5 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on January 14th, 2022. You can check out the brand-new images of Courteney Cox returning as Gale Weathers above, thanks to the Film Updates Twitter account.