This week on The Talk, Neve Campbell spoke about how excited she is to be "covered in blood" once again when she starts filming Scream 5, returning to the role of four-time final girl Sidney Prescott. Shooting on the project is now underway, and Campbell has recently touched on her upcoming reunion with David Arquette and Courteney Cox. On The Talk, she opened up a little more about her return to the horror genre and reiterated her excitement.

"Oh, you guys, I'm 47 and I'm going to be covered in blood! I'm excited to get back to it. I'm excited to see Courteney and David. I'm excited to see this young new cast. I'm excited to work with these new directors."

Also on the show, Neve Campbell regaled how she came to board the project after speaking with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. After the death of Scream franchise director Wes Craven, Neve Campbell was very reluctant to do another sequel without him. What it would take to change her mind is a new concept that would make Craven proud. As Campbell explains, the new filmmakers managed to win her over by making it clear that they were genuinely huge fans of Craven and wanted to honor him and the original movies.

"I had been apprehensive because our incredible director Wes Craven passed away and I wasn't sure about doing a film without him. But the new directors came to me with this beautiful letter, saying they've become directors and love film because of these films and because of Wes. And they really want to be true to his story and his journey with these films. So, I was really happy to hear that."

Also returning for the sequel are Scream 4 star Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks and series star Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. New cast members include Melissa Barrera (Vida), Jenna Ortega (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Kyle Gallner (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Mikey Madison (Better Things), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers).

While most of the plot details are still under wraps, it's safe to presume it will follow the killings of an unknown assailant wearing that familiar Ghostface mask. If it follows the franchise's traditional whodunit format, any one of the characters could be the killer, and as we've seen in most of the other installments, there could also be multiple killers. It's not yet known if the new movie will primarily follow the new cast or how much the original characters will be featured. We can also presume that nobody is safe in the sequel - not even Sidney.

Scream 5 is currently scheduled to be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on Jan. 14, 2022. This comes just a few months after Halloween Kills will put another fresh jolt into the slasher subgenre when it is finally released in October 2021. This time next year will be an amazing time to be a slasher movie fan. This news comes to us from The Talk.