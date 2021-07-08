What most are still calling Scream 5 has completed production ahead of its scheduled release in early 2022. The upcoming sequel, which is officially titled as Scream, wrapped principal photography back in November in North Carolina. The filmmakers have since been working to complete post-production on the movie, and on Wednesday evening, co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin revealed that the new Scream is officially in the can.

SCREAM (2022) is complete! We’re so excited for you all to see it soon. #ForWespic.twitter.com/XsBYCCrtlr — Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (@BettinelliOlpin) July 7, 2021

"Scream (2022) is complete! We're so excited for you all to see it soon," Bettinelli-Olpin wrote, adding the hashtag #ForWes.

Back in November, executive producer and original Scream writer Kevin Williamson revealed that filming had been completed by posting a couple of wrap photos from the set. He also revealed that the new movie would be called Scream rather than Scream 5, perhaps because there are new filmmakers at the helm. Wes Craven, who directed all four prior Scream movies and had plans to make Scream 5, passed away in 2015.

"That's a wrap on Scream, which I'm excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans," Williamson said in the Twitter thread.

That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/RCuhVUclG4 — Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) November 18, 2020

"I'm excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again," Williamson added. "I believe Wes would've been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I'm thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes's legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022."

As Williamson says, Scream (2022) will see the returns of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks. Roger L. Jackson will also return as the voice of Ghostface. Newcomers to the cast for the upcoming slasher flick include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, and Kyle Gallner.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct the new Scream using a screenplay penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Though series star Neve Campbell was hesitant about doing the movie without Wes Craven's involvement, she ultimately agreed after having conversations with the filmmakers taking the keys to the franchise. It was clear to Campbell that Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett wanted to "honor and respect Wes' vision."

"I definitely had a period where I was thinking it would just be too odd to do a movie without Wes, and I wasn't certain that I would want to do that," she told THR last year. "But, I think enough time has passed. I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors of the new one. They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films. They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes' vision."

Scream is scheduled to be released on Jan. 14, 2022. With production on the movie officially complete, let's hope a trailer isn't too far off. This news comes to us from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin on Twitter.