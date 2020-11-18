The upcoming horror sequel Scream 5 has already finished filming, and the official title for the horror sequel has also been revealed. After shooting in North Carolina for nearly two months, executive producer Kevin Williamson has posted on Twitter that principal photography has wrapped. Williamson also reveals that the new movie will be simply titled Scream rather than Scream 5, taking an approach similar to the 2018 reboot of Halloween.

Including some photos from the shoot, here's what Williamson said online of the new Scream wrapping up.

That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/RCuhVUclG4 — Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) November 18, 2020

"That's a wrap on Scream, which I'm excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. I'm excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would've been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I'm thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes's legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022."

Previously, Scream 5 (a.k.a. Scream) had been set with a premiere date for Jan. 14, 2022. Waiting until 2022 gives the movie a little extra time to breathe, and it's probably for the best to hold off as opposed to releasing the sequel in 2021. So many movies originally set to release this year have since been delayed to next year, and provided movie theaters are able to open their doors and stay open in 2021, there will be a lot of big-name releases for fans to check out.

That includes Halloween Kills, another upcoming sequel horror fans are dying to see. As that movie has long been completed, the plan was for it to be released on the big screen last month. For obvious reasons, Blumhouse delayed the movie until October 2021, pushing Halloween Ends back by another year as well. Waiting is certainly the hardest part, but when horror fans finally see Michael Myers return to theaters next fall, they'll know that Ghostface will also be back just a few months later.

Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett using a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The movie will reportedly drop the meta-humor found in each of the previous installments with the new creative team on board, but considering all of the returning stars, it should still very much feel like a Scream sequel. As has been reported, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox will all return to reprise their franchise roles as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, and Gale Riley.

Also returning for the new Scream is Scream 4 star Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks. Newcomers to the cast include Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega. We'll see what happens when the movie is ultimately released, but you can start guessing now as to which one of these actors could wind up playing the new killer --- and there will more than likely be multiple.

Scream is set to release in theaters on Jan. 14, 2022. With so much time to go, it doesn't seem likely we'll be seeing a trailer come our way anytime soon, but let's hope we'll at least get some sneak peek images soon of the returning stars back in character. While it's unfortunate Wes Craven can't be involved with the new story, everything we've heard about the project so far seems to suggest the new sequel will make the late filmmaker proud. This news comes to us from Kevin Williamson on Twitter.