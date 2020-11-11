The screenwriter and cast of the original Scream are holding a virtual reunion, and it's for a great cause. Hosted by Variety and moderated by Jenelle Riley, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14. Fans will be able to submit questions to be answered live during the event. Along with screenwriter Kevin Williamson, the reunion will feature original cast members Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Skeet Ulrich (Billy Loomis), Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard), Rose McGowan (Tatum Riley), David Arquette (Dewey Riley), and Jamie Kennedy (Randy Meeks).

Organized to directly benefit charity, the reunion will aid the National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC), "I Have a Dream" Foundation - Los Angeles, and the East Los Angeles Women's Center. The NBCC aims to end breast cancer through the power of action and advocacy, which includes providing funding for innovative breast cancer research. The "I Have a Dream" Foundation provides long-term support to youth living in under-resourced communities while the East Los Angeles Women's Center provides a safe place where all women, girls, and their families can live safely, free from violence and abuse.

Written by Williamson and directed by horror genre legend Wes Craven, Scream was released in 1996. The movie used meta humor to poke fun at slasher movie tropes, spoofing the way characters typically behaved in those kinds of movies. It follows a teenage girl named Sidney (Neve Campbell) who is targeted by an unknown killer wearing a Ghostface mask. The ending revealed that there were in fact two killers, Sidney's boyfriend Billy (Ulrich) and his best pal Stu (Lillard).

Although Sidney would take care of the original Ghostface killers, her troubles were far from over. She'd continue to be harassed by Ghostface mask-wearing maniacs in three sequels, each one introducing new culprits to be the killers. Although Campbell and Arquette are still going strong in the series, most everyone else involved in Saturday's reunion has since said goodbye to the franchise. Ulrich, Lillard, and McGown saw their characters get killed off in the first Scream, while Kennedy's character managed to make it to the second movie. Although Randy died in Scream 2, he still appeared in Scream 3 via previously-recorded footage.

Campbell and Arquette will join Courteney Cox in reprising their classic roles for Scream 5, the upcoming sequel and the next installment of the series. Because Craven passed away after helming all four prior entries of the franchise, the new movie will be directed by Ready or Not helmers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busey wrote the screenplay, though Williamson serves as an executive producer. The movie will release on Jan. 14, 2022.

You can check out the Scream reunion via Looped Live on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. For more about the charities or to donate directly to their causes, you can also visit the official website for the National Breast Cancer Coalition, along with "I Have a Dream" Foundation website and the official site for the East Los Angeles Women's Center. This news comes to us from Variety.