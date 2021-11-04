Ghostface is getting his own cereal. Ahead of the release of Scream in theaters early next year, the UK brand Cereal Killer has unveiled a strawberries and cream flavored tie-in cereal. Dubbed Strawberries and Scream, the cereal unfortunately won't be on grocery store shelves, as it must be ordered directly from Cereal Killer. It's also not going to be available until early next year to coincide with the release of Scream.

Strawberries and Scream cereal is "packed with a strawberry and cream punch and loads of strawberry jelly bits, with whole dehydrated marshmallows. Per the cereal's listing on the Cereal Killer website, the item is described as "The world's first official Scream cereal. This isn't just an amazing cereal, the Collectors box is the first ever talking cereal box! You'll know what your favourite scary movie is once you get your hands on a box of Scream Cereal!"

This reveal comes shortly after we've finally gotten a trailer for next year's Scream movie, finally giving horror fans a peek at what's to come in the new installment. The new movie brings back the main character lucky enough to have survived the first four entries: Neve Campbell as Sidney, Courteney Cox as Gale, and David Arquette as Dewey. Whether all three will manage to survive this fifth time around remains to be seen. Roger L. Jackson is also back as the voice of Ghostface.

A new cast of characters are at the heart of the story, and it's anybody's guess as to which of them are really the killer(s). The new cast includes Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, and Kyle Gallner. We have gotten to see many of them in character in some sneak peek images. Every character could become a victim of Ghostface, but it's just likely one or more could be revealed to be orchestrating these new murders under the mask.

"You know what? This movie is so much about the secrecy and the twists and the turns in the story and the reveals and anyone can be the killer, and the fans are picking up on every little thing that they can online, so we want to keep the surprise for them until they actually go and see it in the movie," Jenna Ortega previously told Collider, explaining why she couldn't dish any info on her character. "Because they're so smart. Like honestly, the fans of this franchise are so smart and they're onto everything, so anything that we say can potentially spoil something. So we're like, let's just not."

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct Scream using a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The logline for Scream reads, "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past."

Cereal Killer's Scream Cereal will be launching in January 2022. The company offers the option to sign up to be reminded via email when the cereal is officially on sale. You can do that at the official website for Cereal Killer.