Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette for Scream highlighting the return of Ghostface. While the true identity of the masked slasher has changed with every installment of the series, the "Ghostface" character is always easily identifiable by that distinct voice, explained in the story as a high-quality voice changer, along with that unique mask. He (or she) is back once again to spill more blood in Scream, as you can see in the featurette below.

As with prior Scream movies, the new Scream will once again put Sidney Prescott and her friends at the heart of a new series of murders conducted by an unknown assailant (or assailants) wearing the Ghostface mask. The synopsis reads, "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past."

Neve Campbell returns to play Sidney Prescott once again, leaving some fans to wonder if the iconic character will finally succumb to Ghostface's murderous rampages. The same can be said for Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, played by Courteney Cox and David Arquette, respectively. Are they all pushing their luck after surviving four Ghostface massacres?

In the new featurette, executive producer and original Scream writer Kevin Williamson joins the cast in speaking about the connection between the original movie series and this new installment. Melissa Barrera's character, Sam, now finds herself targeted by someone taking on the Ghostface persona. She calls for help from those who've dealt with Ghostface in the past, bringing about a team-up between the original characters and the new cast.

Jenna Ortega is another new star who, as far as we can tell from the trailer and this new featurette, will have a scene similar to Drew Barrymore's Casey Becker from the first Scream. She is alone when the new Ghostface harasses her on the phone, and if we're being honest, the character's odds of survival don't appear to be too high. Other new cast members include Mason Gooding, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, and Kyle Gallner.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett serve as the directors of Scream as original helmer Wes Craven passed away. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the script. Moving forward with the series without Craven's involvement wasn't easy for the original cast, but Neve Campbell has described how she felt comfortable signing on when she saw the respect the directors had for both Craven and the previous movies in the series.

"I always felt like it'd be too difficult to do it without Wes," she previously told Variety. "He was the master of these films. He did such a beautiful job on them. We were a family."

Campbell added, "They said they basically are directors because of these films. They're really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honor it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honor his legacy." Scream is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.