Could Blumhouse revive Scream and Hellraiser next? Blumhouse Productions has made a serious name for themselves in recent years. The studio produces micro-budget horror movies that often spawn franchises like Paranormal Activity or The Purge. They also churn out huge hits such as Get Out and Split, just to name a couple. Last year, they revived Michael Myers on the big screen with Halloween, which was made in partnership with Miramax. As it happens, that may have opened a much larger door.

Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse, has expressed his desire to take on other known franchises in the past, having specifically cited Scream, as well as The Crow and Friday the 13th. During a recent interview to promote Happy Death Day 2U, Blum was asked specifically about Scream and Hellraiser, since they're both under the Miramax banner. Here's what Blum had to say about it.

Yes, we definitely have [discussed it]. We're looking, there's nothing happening with either one of those things, but we're definitely looking at it, and it's definitely something I'd be open to."

Both of these franchises could use some freshening up. Scream has been dormant since Scream 4 hit theaters in 2011, which grossed a franchise-low $97 million. As for Hellraiser, that series has been churning out direct-to-video entries somewhat steadily, since 2000, with its most recent entry Judgment arriving just last year. But It would be tough to argue that Pinhead and the Cenobites are in tip-top shape currently, and none of the movies have been released theatrically since Bloodline in 1996.

This follows comments made by Miramax CEO Bill Block last year. Block was also asked about Scream and Hellraiser and explained that the studio is looking to do more licensing with their properties, given how well that went with Halloween. Couple his comments with what Jason Blum is saying now and it's pretty clear they are looking to expand the scope of this partnership with Blumhouse.

"[Halloween] was a Miramax license, and you'll see more of these coming from the studio now... I will have some things to share with you. You mentioned something there that we're working on, two things in there that we're working on. This is going to be a part of the new program."

Halloween grossed $253 million worldwide, making it a tremendous success. There are plans for a sequel, with Jason Blum recently expressing his desire to make ten of them, even though Blumhouse doesn't have the rights for the sequel worked out quite yet. Setting that aside, the profitability and critical reception to Halloween should give Miramax confidence to open up this partnership and let Blumhouse have a stab at Ghostface and Pinhead in the future. Done correctly, both franchises could easily see similar success. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on these projects are made available. This news was first reported by CinemaBlend.