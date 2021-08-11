Scream is heading back to the big screen 25 years after the iconic slasher movie changed the horror genre forever. Written by Kevin Williamson and directed by late horror legend Wes Craven, Scream was first released in theaters on Dec. 20, 1996. About two months ahead of the official premiere, the movie will return to the big screen for one night only on Oct. 10 in honor of this year's 25th anniversary.

The first of a highly successful movie series, Scream follows a group of teenagers terrorized by a mysterious killer who's perhaps a bit too obsessed with scary movies. Their only hope for survival is to avoid common horror movie tropes and eventually identify the killer(s). The movie stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Rose McGowan, and Drew Barrymore.

Before he passed away, Wes Craven would go on to direct three Scream sequels, culminating with Scream 4 in 2012. A fifth movie, dubbed Scream, will continue the series when it is released in January 2022. The sequel brings back Campbell, Arquette, and Cox with a new Ghostface unleashing yet another killing spree in the familiar mask. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet direct Scream using a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson returns as an executive producer.

"They're even so honored to even be asked to make this film," Campbell said of why she took on the next Scream, via Syfy Wire. "And that they're such huge fans of [Wes] and the films themselves, and of the cast, and that they really wanted to honor his voice, which I really, really believe they did." Campbell also shared that she saw Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's horror-comedy film Ready or Not and was a fan. "I thought [it] was so good, so I thought 'They could do this.'"

Williamson added: "I'm blown away by the directors, and I was really nervous because nobody is Wes Craven. I was really hesitant to even jump on board and be a part of it, and boy am I glad I did because I think it's going to make Wes proud."

Of course, it all began with the original Scream in 1996. This was the first movie to feature Campbell as Sidney Prescott, forever making the actress a fan favorite scream queen. She has appeared in all of the sequels as well, managing to survive all the way up to this point. Along with Campbell, Arquette, and Cox, the new Scream will bring in a cast of newcomers to serve as both suspects and potential victims of the new Ghostface, who may or may not be multiple people. The new cast includes Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Kyle Gallner, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Hosted by Fathom Events, Scream (1996) will return to select theaters on Oct. 10, but tickets have not yet gone on sale. Meanwhile, the 4K Ultra HD release of Scream will be released on Oct. 19. Fans can then look forward to Scream (2022) hitting theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.