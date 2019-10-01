We've reached what many refer to as the spooky season. It's now October and that means Halloween is just around the corner. Halloween stores will begin to pop up in otherwise desolate strip malls, candy will flood store shelves and horror movies will be abundant on cable TV and on streaming services. Case in point, Netflix has all four Scream movies now available to stream to help people get in the spirit of the season, but only for a very limited time.

For reasons that are unclear, Netflix will have all four Scream movies available to stream in the U.S. for the next six days. Why they won't have them longer is mysterious, but the idea seems to be they want users to binge Wes Craven's iconic slasher franchise in a hurry. The Netflix Twitter account shared the news by posting a picture of Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott from each entry in the series, with the following caption provided.

"A lot can happen in a lifetime. For the next six days, you can marathon all four Scream movies on NetflixUS, take a stab at it!"

Wes Craven is, by any definition, a master of horror. As the man who gave us Freddy Krueger and the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, that much is certain. Yet, but the mid-90s, slasher movies had gone by the wayside. In 1996, Craven brilliantly decided to provide us all with a meta commentary on the genre in the form of Scream that would put slashers back on the map in a big way. We were given a new genre icon in the form of Ghostface and a new final girl hero in Sidney Prescott. The result proved to be a massive hit.

Released by Dimension Films, Scream grossed $173 million worldwide, working from a comparatively tiny budget of just $14 million. That would be huge today, but back then it was even bigger, especially considering the home video market was still quite robust. It led to several sequels, including 1997's Scream 2 and 2000's Scream 3. Craven took a break from the series for more than a decade, only to return years later with Scream 4, which has since gone on to become something of a favorite amongst horror fans.

All told, the series has brought in $604 million worldwide, making it one of the most successful horror franchises of all time. There has been some talk of a reboot/sequel for several years, yet nothing has materialized. Though, a Scream TV series has been airing for a few years, with the first two seasons over on MTV and the recent season 3 on VH1. Now, just in time for Halloween, fans will have the chance to revisit the movies, but those who want to get in on the fun will need to make quick work of it. Feel free to check out the announcement post from the Netflix Twitter account for yourself.

