A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge is known for its homoerotic subtext. The first sequel in this long standing horror franchise has even been hailed as the "gayest horror film ever." In the latest Scream, Queen: My Nightmare on Elm Street documentary trailer, Mark Patton tells his side of the story, which includes a lot of ups and downs. In celebration of the documentary's premiere this weekend at Austin's Fantastic Fest, there will also be limited edition copies of the soundtrack on vinyl.

A lot has changed since 1985 when A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge was released. Mark Patton thought his career was over, so he left the industry. Patton was living as a closeted gay man when he made the sequel, which made all of the attention surrounding the homoerotic subtext even worse for him at the time. Patton is now telling his story in Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street, which has seen quite a lot of positive attention recently. You can read the synopsis below.

"In 1985, Mark Patton landed the lead in the hotly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film A Nightmare on Elm Street. It was a dream come true, putting him on track to become a young Hollywood star. But instead Patton found himself facing a stark reality: he was a young, closeted gay man starring in a subversively queer film that was maligned by fans, failed at the box office, and destroyed his career. He retreated from show business and left the country, unaware of the growing reappraisal of Freddy's Revenge and the cult status it achieved in the years following its dismissal."

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street is directed by Roman Chimienti and Tyler Jensen. The documentary brings Patton out to talk about the subject for the first time in 30 years and how it affected his life. In addition, the documentary examines how attitudes in society and the entertainment industry have changed since 1985. While Patton thought his life was over, the years have brought a huge cult audience to Freddy's Revenge, which has since deemed him a male scream queen. However, the road to here hasn't been a smooth one, which Patton details in the documentary. Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund is even interviewed for the movie.

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street premieres at Fantastic Fest on September 22nd at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin. For fans who are lucky enough to be in attendance, 1984 Publishing will have limited edition copies of the documentary's soundtrack on some sweet opaque pink vinyl. The artwork is by Matt Ryan Tobin and it contains a print by Lee Howard. Mark Patton, directors Roman Chimienti and Tyler Jensen, along with composer Alexander Taylor will all be on hand at Fantastic Fest to sign the LP release.

If you can't make it over to Fantastic Fest, 1984 Publishing has announced that they will have a limited amount available on their official site, which are currently up for pre-order. There will only be 100 available online, so if you would like to grab one, don't sleep on it. You can check out the brand-new trailer for Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street over at IndieWire.