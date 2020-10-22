Legendary scream queens Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell united for a video chat hosted by Variety this week, and it's truly an amazing watch for any longtime horror fan. Curtis is of course very well known to fans of the genre for starring as Laurie Strode in several installments of the Halloween franchise. Meanwhile, Campbell has survived four Scream movies in her lead role as Sidney Prescott, becoming just as iconic as a scream queen as Curtis.

In the Variety video, which spans over 23 minutes long, the two genre stars speak about the horror genre. They touch on the first horror movies they've watched, the term "scream queen," The Craft, and the first horror movie Neve Campbell appeared in at the age of 17. When Curtis asks, Campbell also reveals why she accepted the part of Sidney Prescott.

"It's the first lead I was offered in a movie. I did an audition for a lead in a film, and it happened to be Scream," Campbell says, praising the screenplay by Kevin Williamson and saying that she's "lucky" to have had such a great script to work with.

"Same here, exactly," Curtis responded, detailing how she wound up in Halloween. "I had been on a TV series where I had one line like every other week. Here was a script where every single page had the name 'Laurie' on it, and exactly the same for a me. A lead in a movie was insane."

Campbell also spoked about the her experience working on the first movie, saying, "I didn't have to do much preparation. The script was really good, and Wes Craven was a really good director. I was surrounded by a really great cast. A funny, exhilarating charismatic cast."

"The truth of the matter is, I didn't really make much money off of the horror movies," Curtis also says, with the scream queens touching on the low pay genre movies had brought in for them in the past. "Look, we're actors, so we already make more money based on the little work we do. It's hard to ever say, 'I didn't make a lot of money.' Tell that to a teacher or nurse. But as a young actress, I did not. I did not have ownership in the movies. There was no profit participation. There was no back end... There was no large amount of money made."

The two famous scream queens also chat about many other topics, such as Craven and Halloween director John Carpenter along with comments about what's coming next in their respective horror franchises. Campbell also reveals in the interview that she will be on the Scream 5 set in "a week and a half," meaning whe'll be covered in blood once again as Sidney Prescott come November.

We'll be seeing both Curtis and Campbell back in their famous horror roles in upcoming movies. First, Curtis will return as Laurie Strode when Halloween Kills hits theaters in October 2021, although it was originally set to premiere this month. As of now, Scream 5 is currently in production with Campbell reprising her classic role, and the sequel is set to be released in January 2022. You can check out the entire video chat with Curtis and Campbell below, courtesy of Variety on YouTube.