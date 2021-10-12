Paramount Pictures has just unleashed their terrifying trailer for Scream. The synopsis has been painfully vague, simply saying the story will follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes. We wanted more! Now we've got it!

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and writer by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick teased we are getting an entire new franchise and not just a rehash of previous films. "We've talked about Jordan Peele's body of work a lot, because what he's doing is the closest thing to something that we hope to do, and that we love in terms of, tonally, where it's fun, and it's about something, and it's exciting, and it's not just one thing," Bettinelli-Olpin said of their approach to the project.

He continued saying, "We talked about the visual style of Us a lot when we were talking about this, because it captured something very honest and organic while also feeling like a big, fun movie, and to be able to do those two things simultaneously and have an indie vibe that's also a big, fun, popcorn movie... That's what, to us, Wes Craven mastered with The Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, where he's able to walk that line, and that's the newest thing in that lineage for us."

Scream alum Courteney Cox reiterated, "This is the fifth one... it's not Scream 5, though. This is Scream. The directors are incredible, they're making it absolutely...it's a new franchise... It's hip. It's scary. It's just a new Scream. It's not a reboot, it's not a remake, it's just a brand-new launch. I think it's gonna be fantastic."

Look forward to seeing many of the original cast members, including David Arquette as Dewey Riley, Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks, Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface, and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar and Kyle Gallner will be joining the Scream flock.

Side note, I worked as a projectionist all through school. When Scream hit the screens in 1996, it travelled from the biggest screen to the smallest screen in the theater at a snail's pace. We played it forever! The film was one that you could hear people reciting in the audience, slugging their pals' shoulders when their favorite part was coming, and hear folks walking in, initiating their friends, declaring they had seen the movie a shocking amount of times. I spliced the movie together on that first Thursday night, and I threaded the projector and pushed play Friday morning. I broke that film down and spliced it back together 6 more times before it left the theater. I can only remember doing that for 2 other movies, Forrest Gump and Jurassic Park. Then they all STILL went to the Dollar theater! Kudos, Scream!

Scream Is scheduled to be released on January 14, 2022.