Dark Star Pictures has released the trailer for their upcoming documentary Screened Out. The movie takes a look at the negative effects of smartphone addiction. The smartphone has taken over the world in an effort to stay connected all of the time. A phone is barely used for its primary function anymore and is a one-stop shop for entertainment on the go or while just hanging out in the house. But is this a bad thing? Director Jon Hyatt aims to inform with Screened Out.

All over the world, as the technology grows and advances, so does our addiction to our devices. Screened Out allows viewers to join ﬁlmmaker Jon Hyatt and his family on a journey through the life changing eﬀects of screen addiction, how the tech industry hooked global consumers, and its greater impact on our lives. From smartphones, portable tablets and social media, the tech industry has designed these fun immersive technologies, but are they good for us? Are we too dependent on our devices? What keeps us hooked and how is it impacting our children and the world as a whole?

Screened Out is a provocative look at how future generations of screen addicts are being groomed on a daily basis. In the timely documentary, Jon Hyatt explores all the ways in which we are addicted to our screens, which is compared to the same feelings humans get from gambling. The average adult spends an average of 3 to 5 hours a day on a smartphone, while children under the age of 13 or spending up to 5 hours per day. Teenagers end up dominating with over 6 hours, according to researchers.

There's a lot of people who do not like to get their iPhone screen time alert every Sunday. The function breaks down how much time a person spends on their phone and then shows how much time is spent on certain apps. For some, it can be sobering to see how much time is actually spent on the little interactive device. For others, it's not a whole lot different from immersing into the world of video games through a console or binge watching a TV show on Netflix.

Jon Hyatt takes a close look at this in Screened Out, which is due to be released May 5th, On Demand. It will be interesting taking a look at this documentary during this current time when people are spending most of their days indoors with family or by themselves. Screen time is bound to go up exponentially in these next few months, so one has to wonder if fatigue will set in and send people back to books and other creative outlets, as opposed to staying on a smartphone or tablet. We'll just have to wait and see. For now, you can watch the Screened Out trailer above, thanks to the Dark Star Pictures YouTube channel.