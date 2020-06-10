Scrubs star Zach Braff has teased a possible future for the beloved hospital-based sitcom, saying that he expects the series will eventually return for a reunion movie. After acknowledging that there is a lot of interest in the prospect, Braff made note of the multitude of people that would have to be on board including the series' creator Bill Lawrence and Disney, as the show was produced by ABC Studios. Still, Braff names NBC Universal's comedic detective show Psych as an example of a show that has been successfully followed up with not one, but two movies several years after the show came to an end.

"We talk about that, because I point to Psych, who's now made 2 successful films. It would be fun. I think it would be fun for us to all do something like that. We just have to get Disney to be into it and Bill Lawrence to be into it. I think it will happen; the fans seem to really want it to happen."

Despite the potential difficulties of bringing all the people on board necessary for a proper reunion, Zach Braff seems pretty confident that it is something fans would love to see. Based on recent events and the success of fan campaigns lately, now could be the perfect time to consider getting #ScrubsReunionMovie trending. Or maybe #MyScrubsReunionMovie? Yeah, definitely the second one...

Moving on swiftly, this is not even the first time that a Scrubs movie has been discussed. In fact, just prior to Braff talking about the idea, both Braff and his Scrubs co-star Donald Faison appeared on The View, where none other than Whoopi Goldberg suggested that a reunion movie could be a great way to bring the sitcom back to screens. As if the words of Whoopi were not already enough, Faison has commented previously that he would be very interested in some semblance of a follow-up, stating that he wants to see how well the two goofballs, J.D. and Turk, are getting on as fathers after all these years.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence has even joked in the past about the prospect of a reunion saying that he will consider it "if everyone gets really desperate." Currently, Lawrence is an executive producer on the small screen adaptation of Rush Hour, and the action-comedy Whiskey Cavalier, as well as a writer and producer on the forthcoming Apple+ series Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis.

Scrubs first aired on NBC from 2001 until 2010, with the final seasons featuring a cast of mostly new characters with the series regulars having moved on to other things. The series follows Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, which is a teaching hospital. The show focuses on the lead character's unique point of view, with J.D. often drifting off into his imagination, with his daydreams often featuring all sorts of slapstick and surreal vignettes. Alongside Braff, the series starred Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, J.D.'s best friend, Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reed, Neil Flynn as the antagonistic Janitor, and John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox, J.D.'s reluctant mentor.

At present, the show's creators have not revealed any plans for the movie yet. This comes to us from Braff and Faison's Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast.