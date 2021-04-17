He might be best known for his frequent deaths on-screen, but in real life, fans far and wide are wishing a happy birthday to veteran actor Sean Bean. From falling victim to Pierce Brosnan's James Bond to getting beheaded on Game of Thrones, chances are you're going to see Bean die anytime he's on the big or small screen. Because he always plays these ill-fated parts to perfection, however, Bean is universally beloved, as is evident from all of the birthday posts from fans.

"Happy birthday to the great Sean Bean!" one fan writes. "May you have many years to come unlike your characters."

"sean bean appreciation tweet on his birthday," another fan says, including multiple photos of Bean.

Someone else joked: "FUN FACT: It's Yorkshire actor and non rhyming name Sean Bean's birthday today. In keeping with his movie career he's actually died 14 times already this morning."

Posting a GIF of Bean as Boromir, another fan tweeted, "Happy Birthday to Sean Bean, here in THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING!"

"Happy birthday to the CEO of dying on-screen, Sean Bean," tweets Magnolia Pictures.

With a GoldenEye reference, the official Twitter account for James Bond also tweeted: "For England James?' Wish happy birthday to Sean Bean who played 006 in GOLDENEYE."

Oddly enough, Bean is celebrating his 62nd birthday on the 10th anniversary of Game of Thrones, which apparently premiered on HBO on Bean's 52nd birthday. As with seemingly most of his other roles, Bean didn't live for every long on Game of Thrones, but his role as Lord Eddard "Ned" Stark is still fondly remembered by fans. Many fans are using imagery of Bean on the HBO series to wish the actor happy birthday wishes.

Back in February, Bean addressed the constant deaths of his characters in various movies and TV shows. While he's talented at dying on-screen when the script calls for it, Bean also suggested that he's had just about enough death for one career, and he's ready at this point to start playing characters with lifetimes that last just a bit longer.

"I've died more than 20 times on screen, but never more violently," Bean said, referring to his Game of Thrones demise. "I didn't kneel thinking, 'Oh God, I'm getting my head chopped off.' It was more about the disbelief that I would never see my family again. The horror set in and then ... the chop."

The actor added: "It was creative to behead me. I never really had any complaints - and never do. I've had some wonderful deaths, but I would like to branch out into the land of the living."

Fortunately, Bean's character is still alive and well on the TNT series Snowpiercer. The series was renewed by the network for a third season in January, and it remains to be seen if Bean will be able to make it to the end of the show. In any case, regardless of how well his characters have fared, let us join the fans in wishing Sean Bean a very happy 62nd birthday.