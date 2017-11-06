Sean Combs has been known under many different monikers over the past 20 years and he made a huge announcement on his 48th birthday over the weekend. He is no longer going to be known as "Puff Daddy," "P. Diddy," or any of his other names. From now on, he'll be known as Love, aka, Brother Love. But the original Brother Love is taking offense and there's already a popular New York-based singer that has the name as well. Obviously, it's not the first time he's changed his name. In 1997 he was "Puff Daddy," then he went back to "Sean John" in 1998. In 1999, he switched things up to "Puffy," soon after it was "P. Diddy."

Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Twitter on his 48th birthday to announce the name change and mentioned that he's been thinking about it for quite some time. The entertainment mogul had this to say.

"Hey y'all. I have some very serious serious news. I've been praying on this. I decided that, I know it's risky and I know it's corny to some people, but I decided to change my name again. I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. Some new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puffy Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love."

Brother Love or Love, or "Diddy" was delivering his announcement from a white sand beach in an undisclosed location and seemed to be choosing his words very carefully. But it appears that Love or whatever his name is did not conduct a simple Google search to see if anybody else had that name.

Not long after the video was posted, former WWF wrestler Brother Love, aka, Bruce Prichard chimed in declaring that he chose the name first and told Sean "Diddy" Combs to find a new gimmick. Prichard explains.

"Yo. Find a new gimmick. I invented and perfected Brother Love. I am the original and you are not. Remember North Carolina... imitation. Greatest form of flattery."

Bruce Prichard debuted Brother Love in 1988 as a red-faced, boisterous "preacher" character dressed in a white suit, tight red shirt, and white tie, who claimed to preach not the word of God, but the word of Love. Prichard took inspiration from Southern televangelists. Queens-born musician Larry Florman has also gone by the name Brother Love, he estimates, since about 2000. He's put out albums under the name, including Brother Love in 2004. There could be some legal action taken against the hip hop mogul very soon.

The announcement set off a flurry of tweets from Brother Love Prichard fans and fans of the hip hop mogul, arguing about the name change. Many fans of Prichard accused Combs of stealing the name much like he does in his music, while fans of Combs stepped up and defended Combs, schooling the old school WWF fans in the land of hip hop and sampling. For the most part, the war has been tame, but there's no telling what will happen when Vince McMahon finds out about the name change.

Back in 2013, the rapper, businessman, and actor felt that he needed to revert to his original name "Puff Daddy" as he said it inspired his drive. Combs even claimed that "Puff Daddy" is "a super hero" in Hollywood. "Puff Daddy is an old name so technically it's not a new name," he said at the time. He spoke to TV host Ellen DeGeneres about his moniker switch by saying, "yes. It's not technically a name change. It's just I'm channeling one of my previous alter egos." It appears that Brother Love is the new alter ego, but we'll have to wait and see if Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard continue to fight for the name. You can check out the name change announcement below, courtesy of Sean "Diddy Combs' Twitter account.

I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDatpic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

Yo. Find a new gimmick. I invented and perfected Brother Love. I am the original and you are not. Remember North Carolina. — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) November 4, 2017

Imitation. Greatest form of flattery. — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) November 4, 2017