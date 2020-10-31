It's an incredibly sad day today with word coming in that legendary actor Sean Connery has passed away. Very well known for portraying the original James Bond along with dozens of other major movie roles, Connery was one of the most beloved and respected actors of today. No immediate cause of death was given, but according to his son, Connery died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas after being "unwell for some time." News of the actor's death comes just over two months after his 90th birthday.

Thomas Sean Connery was born in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, Scotland on Aug. 25, 1930. As a young man, he served for the Royal Navy and trained as a bodybuilder and footballer. His decision to pursue acting was mostly financial, as he started helping out backstage at the King's Theatre in the early '50s to supplement his income. This led to Connery picking up a role in a production of South Pacific, and once he got a taste for acting, he had truly discovered his passion. And went onto become one of Hollywood's greatest actors of all time.

After moving on to working in movies, Connery would find his breakthrough role when he first began playing British secret agent James Bond. He debuted as 007 in 1962's Dr. No, going on to reprise the role in the sequels From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and You Only Live Twice. After George Lazenby briefly took over the role, Connery returned to shoot the sequels Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again. For many Bond fans, Connery remains the very best of every actor to play the iconic character.

James Bond is one of many, many roles appreciated by Connery's fans. For playing Jimmy Malone in The Untouchables, Connery won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards. He is also easily recognized for his memorable roles in movies like Marnie, A Bridge Too Far, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October, First Knight, Dragonheart, The Rock, and Finding Forrester. Connery retired from acting after delivering his final live-action performance in 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, though he narrated the documentary Ever to Excel and had a voice role in the animated movie Sir Billi.

Connery's accomplishments also include recognition from People magazine as both the "Sexiest Man Alive" and the "Sexiest Man of the Century" in 1999. He was knighted in the 2000 New Year Honours for services to film drama. In 2008, Connery also published the memoir Being a Scot which was co-written with Murray Grigor.

Connery was previously married to actress Diane Cilento from 1962-73; Cilento passed away in 2011. Connery's survivors include his second wife, Micheline Roquebrune, with whom he's been married since 1975; his son by Cilento, Jason Connery; and a grandson from Jason's marriage to actress Mia Sara.

We offer our condolences to them along with the rest of Connery's family and friends at this painful time. It's undeniable that Connery's legacy will keep his memory alive forever. Rest in peace. This news comes to us from Variety.