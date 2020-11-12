Fans the world over are still coming to grips with the demise of veteran actor Sean Connery. Tributes have poured in from every corner of the internet as fans, friends, and colleagues of the late actor took to social media to share their memories of him. In an interview with the Scottish Mail, Connery's wife of 40-years, Micheline Roquebrune, revealed how they planned to honor his last wish.

"We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland - that was his final wish. He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland. Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family's intention to return to Scotland with him."

Sean Connery passed away last week at the age of 90 at his retirement home in the Bahamas. He left behind an incredible body of work in the film and theater industry, and the kind of fan following that has rarely been seen since. According to his wife, a memorial will be held for Connery at some point in the future.

"Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family's intention to return to Scotland with him. We would like to organize a memorial service for him in Scotland - that is our hope. But we cannot say when this will happen exactly."

While the plan is for Connery to be cremated in a private service on the Caribbean islands, his ashes will be kept safe until travel is possible, although Micheline noted "We do not know when this will be possible."

In the days since his passing, a number of stories about Connery and his relationship to acting have been making the rounds of the internet. For instance, journalist Peter Bart revealed that the actor had a marked dislike of the kind of money-spinning franchise his James Bond movies had evolved into, and tried his best to break away his suave spy image by starring in movies like Time Bandits and Zardoz.

In 2003, Connery gave up on acting altogether and retired to the Bahamas to live out the rest of his life in retirement. The actor never returned to the silver screen again, although he once revealed that the one franchise he would be willing to return to, which was the Indiana Jones series, where Connery played the role of Indy's father, Henry Jones, Sr.

"If anything could have pulled me out of retirement, it would have been an Indiana Jones film. But in the end, retirement is just too damned much fun... I love working with Steven and George [Lucas], and it goes without saying that it is an honour to have Harrison as my son."

It might be some time before Connery's memorial service can be held in safety, but whenever it does happen, fans of the actor will be glad of the opportunity to say goodby one final time to the man who defined a certain kind of masculine role for generations to come. This news was first reported at Metro.