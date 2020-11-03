Fans, friends, and colleagues are still reeling from the sudden death of Hollywood icon Sean Connery, who sadly passed away in his sleep on October 31st at age 90. Speaking in a new interview, his wife Micheline Roquebrune has disclosed a few more details about the actor's diminishing health, revealing that the James Bond star was tragically suffering with dementia.

"It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted...He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss."

Roquebrune, who had been married to Sean Connery since 1975, added "He was gorgeous and we had a wonderful life together. He was a model of a man. It is going to be very hard without him, I know that. But it could not last for ever and he went peacefully."

Following Sean Connery's passing, countless actors and filmmakers have paid tribute to the acting legend, with his Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade co-star Harrison Ford saying in a heartfelt statement, "He was my father... not in life... but in Indy 3. You don't know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God we had fun - if he's in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace dear friend."

Several Bond actors have also come forward to pay tribute to the original 007 and the man who started it all, with Pierce Brosnan saying, "Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace."

The most recent actor to step into the role of Bond, Daniel Craig, also honored the late actor in a statement with a message of remembrance saying, "It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

Sean Connery is survived by his wife, his son Jason and his brother, Neil. This comes to us from The Mail on Sunday.