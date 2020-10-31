Hollywood is paying tribute to the late Sean Connery. The actor was the original James Bond and starred in 7 of the franchise's installments, starting with 1962's Dr. No and ending with 1983's Never Say Never Again. The Scottish actor died in his sleep at the age of 90, according to his family. No cause of death was revealed, but it is believed that Connery had been ill for quite some time.

Sean Connery wasn't just the first actor to portray James Bond, but he is often regarded as the best. According to Bond producers, "He revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him." The franchise will always be linked to Connery, the man who made "those unforgettable words 'The name's Bond... James Bond,'" iconic. You can read what current Bond star Daniel Craig had to say below.

"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is "heartbroken" over the news of Sean Connery's death. "Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons," she said. "Sean was born into a working class Edinburgh family and through talent and sheer hard work, became a film icon and one of the world's most accomplished actors." Director Edgar Wright had this to say.

"It says something for the extraordinary charisma of this Edinburgh lad to have created the most iconic character in film & then, rather than be typecast by it, become equally famous for just being Sean Connery. A real screen legend; oft imitated (by all!) but never equaled."

Hugh Jackman said, "I grew up idolizing Sean Connery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace." Sam Neill, who starred alongside Connery in The Hunt for Red October says, "Every day on set with Sean Connery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor." The U.K. Ministry of Defense also took some time out of the day to pay tribute and reveal that Connery wasn't just an award-winning actor. "RIP Sean Connery. Before he played James Bond, he served his country as a young man in the Royal Navy onboard HMS Formidable."

The family of Roger Moore, who also played James Bind, released a statement on social media. "How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away," read the statement. "He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP." Sean Connery was also an avid soccer player and fan. FIFA even offered him up a contract to play professionally, but he turned it down to act fulltime. The world is now paying tribute to one of the greatest actors of all time. Variety was one of the first outlets to report on Sean Connery's death.

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Statement from Daniel Craig



“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. pic.twitter.com/McUcKuykR4 — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come.



My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.



Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.” — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

RIP Sean Connery... the only Bond. From Scotland with Love and a broken heart 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💔 https://t.co/jfMVXp0o8u — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 31, 2020

1/ I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.

https://t.co/76UGDptARp — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 31, 2020

RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman https://t.co/hkLwouejZI — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

RIP Sean Connery. Before he played James Bond, he served his country as a young man in the @RoyalNavy onboard HMS Formidable. https://t.co/8ZhmJBrkTT — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 31, 2020

Sir Matt Busby made moves to take a young part-time actor to Old Trafford and offered him a £25-a-week contract.



"I really wanted to accept because I loved football. I decided to become an actor and it turned out to be one of my more intelligent moves."



RIP Sean Connery. pic.twitter.com/WhBTfoYOEH — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 31, 2020

It says something for the extraordinary charisma of this Edinburgh lad to have created the most iconic character in film & then, rather than be typecast by it, become equally famous for just being Sean Connery. A real screen legend; oft imitated (by all!) but never equalled. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/TOdAI0Fxnv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020

Though all of his Bond instalments are fun and two are among my favs of the series (From Russia With Love & Goldfinger), here are some non Bond Connery films I dearly love; Hell Drivers (a supporting role, but a badass flick), The Frightened City (clearly a dry run for Bond) 2/4 pic.twitter.com/DFpsiIY8nb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020

Hitchcock's Marnie, Sidney Lumet's The Hill, The Anderson Tapes & The Offence, the bonkers Zardoz, John Huston's rollicking The Man Who Would Be King, Richard Lester's elegiac Robin & Marian, his cameo in Time Bandits, but let's not forget of course his amazing last act... 3/4 pic.twitter.com/J27XEWoOnK — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020

From charming immortal Ramirez to Henry Jones Sr, from being the rock in the centre of the best Michael Bay film to his incredible Oscar winning turn as Malone in The Untouchables, Sean Connery had a hell of a run. Have a vodka martini & a dram of whiskey for him tonight. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/Nt3vbaT3By — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020