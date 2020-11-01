From one James Bond actor to another, Pierce Brosnan paid tribute to the late Sean Connery with a touching post on Instagram. Last week, Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90, leaving fans of the original 007 all across the world feeling shocked and saddened. Along with being one of his successors, Brosnan is also just as much of a Connery fan as the rest of us, as he regales in his tribute post. Including a photo of Connery, Brosnan speaks about the admiration he has for the Hollywood legend in the caption.

"Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace."

Pierce Brosnan debuted as Bond in 1995 in the popular installment GoldenEye. A hit in the role, Brosnan would suit back up the tuxedo to appear in the sequels Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. He has also said that he'd be open to returning to the franchise in a future installment, but only if he gets to play the villain this time. For a lot of fans, Brosnan is also considered to be one of the best Bond actors, but even he has chosen Connery as his all-time favorite.

When Sean Connery temporarily stepped away from the James Bond franchise, he was replaced by George Lazenby in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Connery then resumed playing the role starting with the next sequel. Taking to Instagram, Lazenby also offered his thoughts about Connery's passing.

"Only a few weeks ago I was wishing Sean all the best for his 90th birthday. Now, I'm very sad to be condoling with his family and friends. Of course, Sean Connery as James Bond inspired me personally but seems to have encapsulated an age, the Sixties. I met Sean a couple of times and I was pleased he'd given my Bond film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, his seal of approval. He was going to do my film many times and felt it was the best of the Fleming tales. But, to me, the most important thing was his work went far beyond Bond: into charity, into family, into politics and into golf. A man after my own heart. A great actor, a great man and under-appreciated artist has left us. My thoughts are with Lady Micheline and Sean's children and grandchildren. Only love, George XXX"

Timothy Dalton, who played 007 in 1987's The Living Daylights and 1989's License to Kill, touched on Connery's death in a brief statement given to The New York Times as well.

"Sean was a wonderful presence. A great leading man."

More recently, after Brosnan finished up his run as 007, Daniel Craig took over the role starting with Casino Royale in 2006. He will play Bond for the fifth time in the upcoming sequel No Time to Die, marking the 25th overall installment of the long-running franchise. After the news of Connery's passing broke, Craig also honored the original Bond with a statement about his passing.

"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

Connery had retired from acting many years ago and had largely kept out of the public eye. He was residing at his home in the Bahamas when he passed away in his sleep on Oct. 31. According to his son, the actor had been "unwell for some time." He may be gone, but he certainly won't be forgotten. Rest in peace. This news comes to us from Pierce Brosnan on Instagram.