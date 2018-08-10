Actress Sean Young is wanted by Police in New York in connection to a recent burglary. The 58-year-old actress, best known for her roles in movies like Blade Runner and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, was allegedly caught on tape stealing $12,000 worth of goods from a business in Queens. Young was reportedly seen stealing the gear with a man who, as of this writing, has yet to be identified, but is believed to be her son.

According to a new report, NYPD law enforcement officials were called to a commercial building located somewhere in Astoria, Queens. At the present time, the exact location hasn't been disclosed. The incident occurred around noon. Sean Young and the unidentified man entered the building and, once they left, $12,000 worth of filmmaking equipment, including several Apple Macbook Pros, were gone. Young, as well as the unidentified male from the footage, are now wanted for questioning in connection to the burglary. Employees at the location reportedly turned surveillance footage over to law enforcement officials, which is how they were able to identify Young. An interesting wrinkle to this whole thing is that Young was reportedly employed at the business several months ago and was fired. The nature of her employment hasn't been disclosed, nor have the circumstances surrounding her firing.

Young claimed on Friday evening that this was all a misunderstanding. She believed the two laptops were hers, and that she'd left them behind when she worked at the building. She says this through her publicist.

"I was expected and had confirmed my expected arrival with the buildings owner. When I arrived nobody was there to receive me, but the door was unlocked and I assumed it had been left open so that I could pick up my belongings."

Young later claimed that she accidentally grabbed the wrong laptops and will return them. This is not the first time that Sean Young has found herself in trouble and on the wrong side of the law in a very public manner. In 2012, the actress was arrested for slapping a security guard at an Oscars after party. She was asked for a ticket, which she apparently didn't have, and slapped the security guard as a result. The actress threatened to sue following the incident, though, it appears that she never actually made good on the threat.

Despite the fact that Sean Young's stardom has waned in recent years, she's worked steadily and has a career that spans nearly four decades. She was at her most popular in the 80s, having starred in movies like Blade Runner, Stripes and Dune. She memorably played Finkle and Einhorn, as it were, in the Jim Carrey comedy Ace Ventura: Pet Detective in 1994. Even though Young didn't physically appear in last year's Blade Runner 2049, her character Rachel's likeness was recreated using CGI. Dating back to 1980, Young has more than 120 acting credits to her name.

In recent years, Sean Young has taken some roles on the small screen. She did a stint on the soap opera The Young and the Restless for about a year in 2010, appearing in 45 episodes. She most recently appeared in the TNT drama series The Alienist. The actress also has several projects that have been completed, such as Birr and Nick and Nicky. It's unclear at the present time if her connection to this burglary will have any effect on some of her in-the-works projects. Representatives for Young have yet to comment on the situation. This news was first reported by TMZ.