While it is still a slow but sure climb, movies are back and the summer movie season is upon us. Horror fans have much to look forward to, including Seance. And we got to chat with stars Suki Waterhouse and Inanna Sarkis all about the flick, which is coming to a theater near you, as well as the comfort of home, this week.

This is the feature directorial debut of Simon Barrett, known for writing movies such as You're Next, The Guest and Blair Witch. Barrett has frequently collaborated with Adam Wingard, who directed all of the aforementioned movies, as well as Godzilla vs. Kong. For Berret's first feature, he crafted a horror-mystery with slasher vibes and supernatural elements at play. It also features a predominantly female cast, led by Suki Waterhouse in the leading role. The cast also includes Madisen Beaty, Ella-Rae Smith, Seamus Patterson and Marina Stephenson-Ker.

Seance centers on Camille Meadows, the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Not long after her arrival, a group of six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling upon the spirit of a dead former student who is said to haunt their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.

Suki Waterhouse has been on the rise ever since making her acting debut nearly a decade ago. Some of her recent, big credits include The Broken Hearts Gallery and Detective Pikachu. She's also had the chance to take the spotlight in smaller projects such as Assassination Nation and The Bad Batch. Here, she gets to lead a killer ensemble in a throwback horror flick that, as we discuss, may well end up being someone's first time back at the movies in a long time.

As for Inanna Sarkis, she is a multi-hyphenate who has established herself as a major name, both as a digital entrepreneur and as an actor in front of the camera. Audiences may know her for her roles in After and After We Collided, as well as the Netflix series Brews Brothers. Sarkis is also set to star alongside Jamie Foxx in the upcoming All-Star Weekend.

I recently had the chance to sit down with both of these stars in anticipation of the release of Seance. We discussed what it was like working with Simon Barrett as a first-time director, what types of projects they would like to be involved in down the road, whether or not Suki Waterhouse has heard anything about Detective Pikachu 2 and so much more. As you'll see in the video, the two formed a very real bond while filming the movie.

It seems the arrow is firmly pointing up for both of these stars. Suki Waterhouse, for example, is also starring in Creation Stories, which is holding its premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. Seance is available in select theaters, on digital and on demand May 21 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the full interview for yourself.