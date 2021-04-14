RLJE Films has released a new trailer for Seance the upcoming horror flick comes from the mind of filmmaker Simon Barrett (You're Next, The Guest), who makes his directorial debut here. It stars Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation, The Divergent Series: Insurgent) in the leading role. As we can see, this appears to be a blend of several genres, with slasher vibes, paranormal happenings and a muder mystery, all wrapped together.

The trailer opens with Suki Waterhouse's character Camille arriving at an exclusive all-girls academy. She is having a bit of trouble fitting in at first. We then learn about an alleged spirit that haunts the halls of the school. Camille then decides to join a group of her fellow students in a ritual to try and summon this spirit. Needless to say, this does not go well. Strange things begin to happen and blood begins to spill as they reckon with the evil that they've brought to life.

The cast also includes Madisen Beaty (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Ella-Rae Smith (Into the Badlands, Hobbs & Shaw), Inanna Sarkis (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, After), Seamus Patterson (Degrassi: The Next Generation, Channel Zero) and Marina Stephenson-Kerr (Cult of Chucky, Channel Zero). Simon Barrett, meanwhile, is known for his collaborations with Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard. Barrett previously worked with Wingard on horror flicks such as You're Next, The Guest and 2016's Blair Witch. But this marks the first time that he has stepped behind the camera for a feature. Barrett had this to say about it.

"As horror cinema is often susceptible to waves of faddish subgenres, to which I myself have unabashedly contributed, people sometimes ask me what I predict the next trend in horror will be. I think trends are born when creators give horror viewers what they've always wanted: fun, original, relevant films that genuinely surprise and unsettle. My goal with Seance is to create a horror film that contains elements of comedy, romance, intrigue and action, one that hopefully makes viewers want to watch it again, just like I did with the films that inspired it."

Seance centers on Camille Meadows (Suki Waterhouse), the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Shortly after she arrives, six girls invite her to join them in a late night ritual. They are calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who is said to haunt their halls. Before the morning comes, one of the girls is dead, which leaves the others wondering what they may have awakened.

A poster for the movie has also been released, which we've included for you to check out. Next up for Simon Barrett is a movie adaptation of ThunderCats. This project will once again pair him with Adam Wingard. But before that, his directorial debut is making its way out into the world. Seance arrives in theaters, on demand and digital on May 21 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.