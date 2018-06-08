Sebastian Stan's character Bucky Barnes has one of the most unique character arcs in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor almost didn't get a chance to play him, because he first auditioned for another superhero role. During a new interview with CNBC Next, Sebastian Stan revealed he actually tried out for the Captain America role in Captain America: The First Avenger, but he was turned down for that role, told by Marvel that he was not "right for the part," that ultimately went to Chris Evans. Stan eventually landed the role of Cap's childhood friend Bucky Barnes. Here's what he had to say when asked what aspiring actors should take away from rejection.

"Try not to take things personally, learn how to face rejection, no matter what you do, stay obsessed with it."

While he didn't land the role he ultimately tried out for, Stan admitted that it all "worked out" to his advantage, since Bucky Barnes is, "a much better role" for the actor. Still, it's even possible that Stan will ultimately get to play Captain America some day in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since the original Cap, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), put down his shield at the end of Captain America: Civil War, and he didn't wear his iconic Captain America outfit in Avengers: Infinity War. In the comics, there is a stretch where Bucky becomes Cap, and there have been rumors that he will eventually take over as Captain America, though those have yet to be confirmed.

Most Marvel Studios actors are locked in to long-term deals right away, but few have deals as extensive as Stan's. Avengers: Infinity War was the fourth movie Stan has starred in, following Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, which represents just under half of his whopping nine-picture deal with Marvel. Next year's Avengers 4 will be his fifth movie of the contract, which likely doesn't include his cameo in the post-credits scene from Black Panther, so we will certainly have not seen the last of Bucky Barnes when Avengers 4 comes to a close.

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Sebastian Stan was taken to Wakanda in secret, and in the post-credit scene of Black Panther, fans saw him emerge from a Wakandan tent, without his metal arm, which seemingly marks the beginning of his arc as The White Wolf. This character is the latest instance of Marvel Studios significantly tweaking a Marvel Comics arc, since the White Wolf in the comics wasn't actually Bucky Barnes, but a young white boy named Hunter, who was taken in as the adoptive son of King T'chaka, before his son T'challa was born. Still, there is no indication of where Marvel will take this new White Wolf arc next, and where it will fit in with the Marvel Phase 4 lineup.

As of now, only Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have been confirmed for Marvel Phase 4, and it was confirmed that none of the other Phase 4 titles will be revealed until after Avengers 4 hits theaters next year. Regardless, it seems clear that Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/White Wolf will be sticking around for quite a bit. You can head over to https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/06/avengers-bucky-barnes-sebastian-stan-was-rejected-as-captain-america.html|CNBC for their piece with Sebastian Stan.