Marvel actor and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan has revealed that he would love to play professional wrestling legend Ric Flair in a biopic. While discussing his new movie, the romance drama Monday, Stan was asked by his I, Tonya co-star Paul Walter Hauser what project he would like them to work on together next, with the actor quickly asserting himself as Flair while also casting Hauser as fellow Four Horsemen member, Arn Anderson.

"That's it, man. We got to do that Ric Flair/Anderon biopic. You know, by the way, did you ever... you have to have interviewed [Hauser] at some point, right? [...] He's so funny. I mean, he's such a big wrestling fan, you know, and I was a big wrestling fan too growing up. Like, I love WWF and stuff. And we both have a kip-up. So, maybe Ric Flair. I'll do it in a second if they let me. I mean, pretty soon, I'll be eligible, I guess."

Stan is a notable wrestling fan, having even performed impressions of Flair publicly in the past, and is clearly very enthused about the idea of playing the wrestler in any future film about his life. Richard Morgan Fliehr, better known as Ric Flair, has been a well-known presence in wrestling for decades, his loud wrestling attires and even louder personality making him one of the most recognised names in the industry. Stan meanwhile has become known for playing more sullen, often tortured characters on screen, and portraying Ric Flair would certainly give him the opportunity to branch out and show a more fun, playful side.

While there is no word of a Ric Flair movie at present, Stan's fellow Marvel member, Chris Hemsworth, is due to play another wrestling legend, that of Hulk Hogan, in a biopic for Netflix. The as-yet-untitled Hulk Hogan movie will follow The Hulkster's rise through the Wrestling ranks during the 1980s and will likely cover the explosion of Hulkamania in the WWF during the Rock 'n' Wrestling Era. The movie is likely to feature portrayals of many other legends of the sport including the likes of Roddy Piper, King Kong Bundy, Andre The Giant, Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, and Sgt. Slaughter. The project was first announced back in February last year.

Hemsworth has since discussed the sheer level of preparation for the Hulk Hogan project in the past, with the already hulking actor stating that he would be adding even more size to his large frame in order to do justice to the WWE icon. "This movie is going to be a really fun project," he said. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. Aside from his work in the gym, Hemsworth is working hard to get everything right for his performance, adding, "There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

As for Stan, he can currently be seen reprising his MCU role as James "Bucky" Barnes AKA The Winter Soldier in Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. These comments from Stan come courtesy of Collider.