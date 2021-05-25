Just how long will Sebastian Stan continue to play Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? As the actor tells it, so long as they keep calling, he will keep on showing up. That is, if age doesn't get the better of him first. In any event, Stan seems to be in no hurry to hang up his vibranium arm just yet.

Sebastian Stan was most recently seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. During a recent interview after the show wrapped up its run, the actor addressed how long Bucky will continue to be a part of the MCU. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Again, it's like, no idea, man. It's not up to me. I don't make these decisions. As long as they'll keep calling, I'm there. I don't know. I get old, too. Like everyone in the world, I age! So I don't know what that means. Maybe it doesn't mean anything! I have no idea. I'm just going for the ride."

The actor first appeared as Bucky in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He returned in both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Assuming age doesn't get in the way, Sebastian Stan continued, addressing the notion of playing the character for decades to come.

"May I be so lucky. It's really quite wild, it really is. A lot of people on TV, there are shows that have gone on for so many seasons, Friends, I mean, there's a lot of where...you get to go and play a character for such a long period of time. It's like gaining a family member. You gain, like, a brother or something in this case for me. You get to see this character again and again, and then you're always growing up, and they're sort of growing up with you in a weird way."

Avengers: Endgame marked a major period of transition for the MCU. Robert Downey Jr. finished his run as Iron Man. Chris Evans concluded his work as Captain America, passing the shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. Many of the stars that helped make the MCU what it is are getting ready to move on. Dave Bautista recently confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to be his last go-around as Drax. That being the case, if Sebastian Stan is willing to keep playing Bucky, the brass at Marvel Studios would likely be happy to have him.

As for when we might see Bucky next? The most obvious choice would seem to be Captain America 4. The movie is being headed up by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman. It will presumably follow Sam Wilson, who has officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. But his pal Bucky Barnes would surely have a place in the story as well. This news comes to us via Variety.