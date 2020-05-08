Amazon has set a release date for Seberg. The new drama, which is headlined by Kristen Stewart, is set to arrive on Prime Video starting Friday, May 15. The movie tells the story of French actress Jane Seberg, an outspoken member of the civil rights movement. Stewart stars as the actress, which we are offered a glimpse of in the movie's official trailer, promising, at the very least, what looks to be one heck of a lead performance.

The Amazon Prime trailer opens up with an extended shot of Kristen Stewart as an interview is being conducted. Stewart, as Jane, explains that she is not the character that people know her as on screen. We see that the actress is struggling with an identity crisis as she's trying to escape her girl next door image. This helps lead her to become a vocal champion of civil rights. This leads to her being targeted by federal authorities, throwing her life into a state of chaos and tension. Based on the trailer, it looks to be a powerhouse thriller based on true events.

Be that as it may, the critical response to the movie, thus far, has been far from stellar. While Kristen Stewart has received praise for her role specifically, the movie itself sits at a not-so-great 34 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Luckily, Prime subscribers have little to lose, save for some time, in checking this one out for themselves next week. Benedict Andrews, known best for his work in live theater, is in the director's chair. The cast also includes Jack O'Connell (Unbroken), Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Zazie Beetz (Joker), Vince Vaughn (Brawl in Cell Block 99) and Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Infinity War). Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel penned the screenplay, the very same screenwriting duo that was recently tapped to pen a new G.I. Joe movie for Paramount Pictures.

A streaming original, Seberg is inspired by true events about and centers on the French New Wave actress Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart). In the late 1960s, the silver screen star was targeted by the FBI due to her support of the civil rights movement, in addition to her romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), as well as others. Her life and career are destroyed by Hoover's invasive methods of surveillance and harassment, which are used in an attempt to suppress and discredit the star's activism.

This will be Kristen Stewart's second movie of 2020, as the actress also starred in Underwater, which underperformed at the box office after hitting theaters back in January. Though, it seems to be finding some life on home video following its digital release. Perhaps this one will be re-assessed as well once more people get to see it. Stewart is also set to star in Happiest Season, which is currently slated to arrive in November. The Seberg trailer arrives via Amazon's Youtube Channel. Be sure to catch it on May 15.