Marvel may be well known for keeping their secrets, but it seems the Secret Invasion seems to have become a little less private thanks to some crew listings on IMDB. The new listings appear to show drivers and assistants for a number of big MCU names that have previously not been attached to the upcoming series. The list includes the likes of Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke as expected, but then we see some other names that are a little less expected, including Agent Coulson actor Clarke Gregg.

We have been promised that Jonathan Majors' Kang would be making his presence known in the MCU's future projects for some time to come, and his name being on the list looks like that is true. For that very reason, his inclusion in the cast seems a little less of a surprise than it would have been just a month ago. The other additions however are pretty left of field.

Clarke Gregg's Agent Coulson as we all know has been dead in the Marvel Universe for a while, and even with Loki explaining that the God of Mischief was explained as playing his character for a while in the now disconnected Agents of SHIELD series, but with the multiverse now in play anything is possible going forward. In the mix we also have Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America, Iman Vellani's Ms Marvel along with Michael B Jordan, last seen as Killmonger in Black Panther, and Noel Fisher, who is new to the MCU, but previously voiced Toad in the X-Men- Evolution TV series.

This is a tricky one to work out, because Secret Invasion primarily deals with the Skrulls being on Earth in the form of other people. From Spider-Man: Far From Home, we have already seen the real Nick Fury working from a secret location, while he was being imitated throughout the movie by a Skrull. The question is, how many of these characters will be Skrulls in disguise? Overall, the actors will still appear, whether it is a brief cameo or not, but considering the crew linked to these actors are all listed for the full six episode run, it is a sign that the roles are not fleeting ones.

If Jonathan Majors is appearing as a version of Kang, then that would provide a link to Loki and Agent Coulson - with Loki already having admitted to taking Coulson's form previously - and it will likely mean that we have multiverse issues to deal with in the series. We already know that Nick Fury is heavily involved in the storyline, so having the new Captain America along again is very likely, and with the Skrulls main appearance so far being in Captain Marvel, we have a link to Iman Vellani's Ms Marvel, who will be seen in The Marvels around the same time.

All in all there is still a lot to unpack in the upcoming Marvel slate, and the more we learn, anyone thinking that the storyline was going to be less connected after the culmination of the Infinity War Saga really need to realize that isn't the way Marvel works at all.